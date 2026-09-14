Vintage Mill Werks Announces Expanded Handcrafted Kitchen Island Line

Vintage Mill Werks, a boutique e-commerce custom furniture maker based in Corona, California, today announced an expanded lineup of handcrafted solid wood kitchen islands, adding several new designs alongside a broader selection of wood species and finish options for homeowners furnishing the center of their kitchens.

The expanded collection introduces new wood species, including old-growth Douglas fir, pine, and premium vintage northern oak, giving customers additional material choices beyond the company’s existing offerings. Each island remains bench-made to order in Southern California from solid wood, a process that includes signing, dating, and finishing every piece before it ships. Among the models available in the updated lineup is the J Town Kitchen Island w/Oak Butcher Block, which pairs a solid oak butcher block surface with the company’s bench-made construction.

The expanded line also includes eco-friendly, organic finishing materials, with zero-VOC options available alongside custom sizing to fit a range of kitchen layouts. Two additional designs, the Lyndon Kitchen Island and the Farmhouse Kitchen Island, round out the new offering, each built to order from solid wood and covered by the company’s limited lifetime structural warranty.

“We are pleased to expand our handcrafted solid wood kitchen island line with new designs and wood species, including old-growth Douglas fir, pine, and premium vintage northern oak, giving homeowners more custom options for the center of their kitchens,” said Micheal Regan of Vintage Mill Werks.

The expanded selection reflects the company’s continued focus on made-to-order construction, allowing customers to select wood species, dimensions, and finish materials for each piece before it is built. Every kitchen island in the collection is manufactured domestically and finished individually, with the option to specify eco-friendly finishing materials for buyers seeking lower-VOC alternatives.

About Vintage Mill Werks

Vintage Mill Werks is a boutique e-commerce custom furniture manufacturer based in Corona, California. Proudly bench-made in Southern California, each piece is handcrafted from solid American hardwoods, signed, dated, and finished to order. The company offers custom kitchen islands, dining tables, vanities, and home furniture backed by a limited lifetime structural warranty.