The Auto Llama Launches FleetOps Portal For Commercial Fleet Customers

The Auto Llama has launched FleetOps, a customer portal built for approved commercial fleet operators across Greater Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Northern Kentucky. The portal gives fleet managers a centralized way to organize vehicles, request service and follow repair progress while The Auto Llama’s technicians complete work on-site at customer locations.

FleetOps allows approved commercial customers to manage their vehicle rosters, create service tickets, track repair status and review repair-order information submitted by technicians. Customers can also access completed service records through the portal, giving fleet managers a single reference point for maintenance history across their vehicles. The portal is designed to work alongside The Auto Llama’s existing Fleet Repair program, which brings light- and medium-duty vehicle maintenance and repair services directly to fleet yards, warehouses and other approved business locations.

The addition of FleetOps builds on The Auto Llama’s broader Mobile Auto Repair model, which was established to perform brake, suspension, cooling, charging-system and other repairs at customer sites rather than requiring vehicles to travel to a shop. For commercial operators, that approach is designed to reduce the time vehicles spend off the road. Repairs across the service area are completed by ASE Certified technicians, and qualifying completed services can be reported to CARFAX, giving fleet operators a documented maintenance record for their vehicles.

“Fleet operators need their vehicles working, not sitting at a repair shop waiting for updates,” said Daniel Gibson, owner of The Auto Llama. “FleetOps gives our customers a clearer way to request service, follow repairs and find the records they need, while our technicians bring the actual service directly to their location.”

FleetOps is available to commercial fleet customers who have been approved for The Auto Llama’s fleet maintenance program. The portal is intended to support businesses that operate light- and medium-duty vehicle fleets and need a consistent way to coordinate maintenance across multiple vehicles and locations without disrupting daily operations. Beyond fleet maintenance, The Auto Llama provides a broader range of automotive services to suit your business needs.

About The Auto Llama

The Auto Llama provides professional mobile brake repair and automotive services throughout Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana. Its ASE-certified technicians perform brake, suspension, cooling, charging-system, and other light automotive repairs directly at customer homes, workplaces, and commercial fleet locations.