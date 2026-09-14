DeliverMyMotor Introduces Route-Based Car Transport Pricing Examples

DeliverMyMotor has introduced its route-based pricing sections showing recorded customer booking costs and mileage from completed vehicle deliveries, giving motorists and dealers practical examples to consult before arranging transport.

The new sections complement DeliverMyMotor‘s new car transport cost calculator, which uses true historical booking data to provide guide estimates grounded in vehicle movements booked through the platform.

Together, the calculator and published examples help customers understand potential transport costs before requesting quotations for their own journey. Estimates are a starting point rather than a guaranteed price, with final quotations depending on the vehicle, route, timing and collection requirements.

What Customers Have Paid

Selected completed bookings published on the platform include Manchester to Bradford (42 miles, £101), Twickenham to Reading (23 miles, £113), Manchester to Sheffield (39 miles, £127), Manchester to Stoke-on-Trent (50 miles, £152), Birmingham to Hull (129 miles, £165), York to Walsall (120 miles, £184), London to Reading (56 miles, £200), Manchester to Swansea (230 miles, £229), Gloucester to London (116 miles, £244), York to Chester (112 miles, £254), Reading to Stoke-on-Trent (153 miles, £313), Birmingham to Kingston upon Thames (124 miles, £381), York to Bournemouth (282 miles, £441), Manchester to Exeter (246 miles, £554), and Birmingham to Plymouth (240 miles, £624).

Route labels are shortened for readability, and locations may represent the wider postcode area rather than the town or city centre.

Across these 15 selected UK bookings, recorded distances range from 23 to 282 miles, with full booked costs from £101 to £624. All prices include the recorded transporter quote and booking payment.

More Than a Mileage Calculation

The examples illustrate why distance alone does not determine the cost of moving a vehicle.

One Birmingham-to-Hull-area booking covered 129 miles and cost £165, while a separate Birmingham-to-Kingston-upon-Thames-area delivery covered 124 miles and cost £381.

Similarly, a Manchester-to-Swansea-area movement covering 230 miles cost £229, compared with £554 for a separate 246-mile delivery to the Exeter postcode area.

These were different jobs, not like-for-like comparisons. The records do not establish which factors caused the differences, but they demonstrate the variation customers can encounter when arranging vehicle transport.

Vehicle condition, loading access, collection deadlines and transport method can all influence a quotation. Providing those details upfront helps transporters assess the work required.

Cost Per Mile Across the Published Examples

The 15 UK bookings featured totalled 1,962 recorded miles and £4,082 in full booked costs, equivalent to a distance-weighted average of £2.08 per mile. This reflects the selected historical examples, not a UK market average or advertised rate. Individual prices vary with the route, vehicle and collection requirements.

European Delivery Examples

Published cross-border bookings also include a France-to-the-UK movement of 889 recorded miles for £2,205, an Italy-to-the-UK movement of 1,484 recorded miles for £1,808, and a UK-to-France movement of 871 recorded miles for £2,394.

These are individual historical movements with different requirements, not standard country-to-country tariffs.

Historical Data, Practical Guidance

The route sections include only eligible completed jobs with matching payment and route records. Customer names and exact addresses are withheld.

Selected pages refresh weekly when visited, allowing the examples to update as further qualifying records become available.

Customers can explore recent London car transport bookings, obtain a calculator estimate and then compare transporter quotes for their particular vehicle and journey.

DeliverMyMotor launched in 2022 and connects customers with independent transporters for private vehicle purchases, auction collections, dealership transfers and other movements across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

About DeliverMyMotor

DeliverMyMotor is an online vehicle transport marketplace connecting customers with independent transport providers. Customers can request quotes, compare prices and feedback, review transporter profiles and discuss their requirements before booking.