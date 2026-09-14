By Madee Reports $6.5 Million In 2025 Sales For Premium Disposable Dinnerware

By Madee today reported approximately $6.5 million in sales in 2025, a milestone for the women-owned, USA-based brand that specializes in premium disposable dinnerware for weddings, holidays and other special occasions.

The company said its growth has been driven primarily by customers seeking an elevated alternative to standard disposable plates and to the cost and logistical demands of traditional dinnerware rentals.

By Madee was founded in 2019 by Kia Friedman, who identified a gap in the disposable dinnerware market: standard options offered convenience, but many lacked the substantial feel and coordinated presentation customers wanted for their most important celebrations. Health challenges had prompted Friedman to step away from an established career, and with her three sons grown, she began exploring business ideas and identified an opportunity to create the kind of disposable dinnerware she could not find in the existing market.

“I saw a clear gap between standard disposable dinnerware and what people wanted for weddings, holidays and meaningful celebrations,” Friedman said. “Hosts wanted the convenience of disposable products, but they did not want their tables to look or feel ordinary. I created By Madee to bring those two needs together.”

By Madee’s collections are designed to look refined, feel substantial and coordinate easily across an entire table setting. Depending on the collection, plates are approximately 25% to 30% heavier than many comparable disposable plates, giving them a sturdier, more substantial feel while maintaining the convenience customers expect from disposable dinnerware.

The company’s collections are inspired by the appearance of fine china and include ivory scalloped plates with gold or rose-gold trim, clear plates with metallic rims, and seasonal red and green designs. Select dinnerware sets also include coordinating cutlery and linen-feel airlaid napkins finished with metallic foil-stamped designs rather than printed metallic effects.

Many complete By Madee sets provide coordinated service for 25 guests in one retail box, eliminating the need to purchase plates, utensils and napkins separately; the two-piece packaging can also be used to store unused pieces for a future occasion.

By Madee dinnerware is used for weddings, bridal showers, Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas celebrations, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions. The company has accumulated more than 5,000 customer reviews across its product assortment, with an average rating of approximately 4.8 out of 5 stars.

“A beautifully set table helps establish the feeling of an entire celebration,” Friedman said. “Our customers can create that experience without having to wash dishes, coordinate multiple suppliers or return rented dinnerware after the event.”

The company said that as By Madee enters its next stage of growth, it remains focused on the original market gap Friedman identified: customers who want their celebrations to look elevated without giving up the ease of disposable dinnerware.

About By Madee

Founded in 2019 by Kia Friedman, By Madee is a women-owned, USA-based brand specializing in premium disposable dinnerware for weddings, holidays and special occasions. Its collections combine heavyweight plates, elegant metallic details, coordinating cutlery and select foil-stamped linen-feel napkins. By Madee products are available through Amazon and at By Madee.