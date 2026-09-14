888 Hail Repair Opens 25,000 Square Foot Facility Off I-635 In Dallas

888 Hail Repair has moved its operations into a 25,000-square-foot facility off Interstate 635 in Dallas, expanding the company’s capacity to process hail-damaged vehicles for drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The larger footprint allows the family-owned auto specialist to take in more vehicles at once while continuing to focus on paintless dent repair as its core service.

The expanded facility increases the number of vehicles the company can accept for paintless dent repair at any given time, a change that matters directly to drivers in a region regularly affected by hailstorms. Alongside the additional intake capacity, the Dallas location now also offers window tint and paint services, giving customers more options to complete repair and cosmetic work in one location rather than coordinating with multiple shops. Since its founding in 2022, 888 Hail Repair reports having repaired more than 3,500 vehicles, a volume the company points to as the basis for its move into a larger space.

Beyond the physical expansion, 888 Hail Repair continues to provide the support services that have defined its approach to hail damage repair, including direct insurance claim assistance, a loaner vehicle fleet, and pickup and delivery for customers across the metroplex. Those services remain unchanged with the move, with the new facility positioned to handle a higher volume of vehicles without slowing down the process for customers working through insurance claims after a storm. Additional details on the company’s services and coverage area are available through 888 PDR, which lists the range of repair options now available at the Dallas location.

“Our goal since starting in 2022 has been to remove the stress from hail repair, and moving into this 25,000-square-foot facility gives us the capacity to serve Dallas-Fort Worth drivers faster while maintaining our hands-on family approach,” said Luis Morales of 888 Hail Repair.

The move reflects a broader pattern of demand for hail damage repair in North Texas, where storm activity has kept body shops and paintless dent repair specialists busy handling large volumes of vehicles in short windows of time. By consolidating paintless dent repair, window tinting, and paint services into one larger facility, 888 Hail Repair is positioning itself to manage that demand more directly, reducing the number of separate stops a customer needs to make to get a vehicle fully restored after hail damage.

About 888 PDR

Founded in 2022, 888 PDR (888 Hail Repair) is a family-owned automotive restoration specialist headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Operating from a 25,000-square-foot facility off Interstate 635, the company provides paintless dent repair, window tinting, paint services, and complete insurance claim management, supported by a dedicated rental vehicle fleet and pickup and delivery across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, visit www.888hailrepair.com.