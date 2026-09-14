eSIMX Announces Relaunch Of Travel eSIM App And Website With One-Tap Installation On iPhone And Android

eSIMX, a travel eSIM platform operated by Skylark Connect LLC, has completed a redesign of its mobile app and website, rolling out version 1.2 of the app in July 2026 with a one-tap installation process and data usage tracking for international travelers.

The updated app allows travelers to install an eSIM on a single screen without scanning a QR code, on eSIM-compatible, carrier-unlocked devices running iOS 17.4 or later or Android 10 or later. QR code and manual installation remain available on devices or operating systems that do not support one-tap setup. Travelers can browse travel eSIM plans for 190+ countries directly from the redesigned website or from the eSIMX app on iOS and Android.

Once a plan is active, customers can check data used and data remaining at any time from the “My eSIMs” section of the app or website, a feature supported on most plans. The redesign also introduces a four-tab navigation intended to reduce the number of steps between choosing a destination and completing checkout, and it displays the local partner carrier and network type, whether 3G, 4G or 5G, before purchase so travelers know what they will connect to before they buy. Plan types include Day Pass, Fixed Data, and Voice, SMS & Data options, and hotspot use is supported on most plans. Customers can now purchase up to five eSIMs in a single order, a change aimed at families and groups traveling together.

“Travelers don’t want to learn how eSIMs work. They want data the moment they land,” said a spokesperson for eSIMX. “We rebuilt eSIMX around that: install in one tap, always know how much data is left, and get back to your trip.”

The redesign is aimed at international leisure travelers, business travelers and digital nomads who use mobile data while abroad. eSIMX said the changes were made to address two common sources of frustration: needing a second device to scan a QR code during setup, and not knowing how much data remains until a plan runs out. More information on the platform and its current plans is available at eSIMX.

About eSIMX

eSIMX is a travel eSIM platform offering prepaid mobile data plans across more than 190 countries and regions. Through the eSIMX app for iOS and Android or at esimx.com, travelers can purchase plans, complete one-tap installations on supported devices, and monitor data usage while abroad. eSIMX is operated by Skylark Connect LLC, headquartered in El Segundo, California.