SurveyStance Launches Specialized Feedback Kiosk Packages For Healthcare, Dining And Automotive Service Sectors

SurveyStance has rolled out feedback kiosk packages configured specifically for healthcare clinics, automotive service centers and corporate dining halls, giving facility operators in each sector a ready-made toolset for capturing point-of-experience feedback and acting on it immediately. The packages combine SurveyStance’s existing kiosk hardware and software platform with question workflows and alerting logic built around the operational realities of each setting.

Each package pairs a one-tap emoji rating interface with short, conditional follow-up questions designed to keep completion rates high while still surfacing actionable detail. In healthcare settings, that means prompts tied to wait times, cleanliness and staff communication through the Patient Feedback Kiosk configuration; SurveyStance positions this tool as a real-time operational check that supplements, rather than replaces, official CMS CAHPS regulatory surveys. Automotive service centers can deploy the Service Center Feedback Survey to track service speed, communication and satisfaction by bay or technician, while workplace and campus dining operations can use Corporate Dining Feedback tools to monitor food quality and service by meal period or station.

Across all three packages, low ratings or recurring negative keywords trigger real-time alerts to managers, allowing on-site teams to intervene before a problem affects more customers or patients. Operators managing multiple locations get centralized dashboards and timestamped reporting broken out by service period or station, with hardware-inclusive and software-only options available on flexible, month-to-month terms.

“Facility managers do not need another report that arrives days after a problem happened,” said Natalie Nicole of SurveyStance. “These packages are built so a low rating turns into a conversation with staff while the customer or patient is still on-site.”

The specialized packages extend SurveyStance’s broader feedback platform, which already serves hospitals, dining halls, service centers and offices with iPad-based kiosks, QR codes and digital survey tools.

About SurveyStance

SurveyStance provides feedback kiosk hardware, proprietary iPad software, QR codes and digital survey tools designed to capture customer and employee sentiment at the point of experience. Built for physical environments including hospitals, dining halls, service centers and offices, the platform translates real-time emoji responses into automated alerts, dashboards and AI summaries. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, SurveyStance serves organizations across North America and worldwide on flexible, month-to-month plans.