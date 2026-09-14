Swiss Electric Bikes Opens Pre-Orders For 2026 Surron Light Bee 2

Swiss Electric Bikes, a Geneva-based electric mobility retailer, has opened pre-orders for the 2026 Surron Light Bee 2, a next-generation electric off-road bike priced at CHF 5,900. The company will begin fulfilling orders across Switzerland and to international customers between late August and October 2026.

The new Light Bee 2 introduces a substantial set of performance upgrades over previous generations. The bike is built around a hairpin electric motor delivering up to 24 kW of peak power and 410 Nm of rear-wheel torque, paired with a 78.5 V, 45 Ah semi-solid-state battery that provides 3.53 kWh of capacity and a range of up to 108 km at 40 km/h. Customers can review full specifications and place a pre-order through the 2026 Surron Light Bee 2 product listing on the Swiss Electric Bikes website.

Mechanically, the model moves to a primary gearbox drive in place of a belt system, reinforced with a 520 chain rated for the bike’s increased torque output. Sur-Ron’s engineering team redesigned the KKE chassis to deliver 215 mm of suspension travel, and the bike now includes integrated Wheelie Control (SWC) as a standard electronic aid. Sur-Ron rates acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h at 1.8 seconds, positioning the Light Bee 2 as a significant step up in both power delivery and chassis control compared with earlier Light Bee models.

“The 2026 Light Bee 2 represents the most significant technical update this platform has seen, and Swiss riders have been asking for it since the specifications were first revealed,” said a spokesperson for Swiss Electric Bikes. “Opening pre-orders now lets customers secure a unit ahead of deliveries beginning later this year.”

Alongside the Light Bee 2, Swiss Electric Bikes maintains a broader catalog of electric mobility products for the Swiss market. Riders looking for lighter, urban-oriented options can browse the company’s range under Buy Electric Scooter Switzerland, while those seeking pedal-assist models for commuting or leisure can explore the selection listed under Buy Electric Bikes Switzerland. Both categories are fulfilled through the same domestic and international delivery network supporting the Light Bee 2 launch.

About Swiss Electric Bikes

Founded in 2020 and based in Geneva, Swiss Electric Bikes is a Swiss retailer dedicated to accessible, high-performance electric mobility. The company provides a catalog of premium electric bicycles, off-road dirt bikes, urban e-scooters, and genuine replacement parts. Swiss Electric Bikes supports riders with expert guidance, secure online shopping, fast domestic distribution, and international delivery.