Bricks and Octane Opens Its Garage Doors: A Showroom-Grade Home for LEGO® Car Fans

Bricks and Octane , a new community site for fans of official LEGO® cars and racing vehicles, launched this week at BricksAndOctane.com. It pulls a scattered hobby into one place: a curated catalog of flagship sets and standout fan builds, the parts and mods behind them, and the builders who made them.

“Everything about LEGO® cars was spread across too many sites,” said Josh Sweeney, founder of Bricks and Octane. “There was no showroom. No place where you could browse a Ferrari build the way you’d browse a real one, see who made it, how to build it, and how to mod it, all in one place. That’s what we built.”

The instructions lived on one site, the parts on another, the mods in a forum thread, and the builder who designed the whole thing got a mention in a comment if they were lucky. Bricks and Octane catalog all of it as three rooms of the same building.

The Showroom holds more than 3,000 official sets and fan builds, sorted into nine bays by the kind of machine each one is, every car with a spec sheet: piece count, theme, set number, and the builder behind it. Supercars, classics, muscle and hot rods, race cars, off-road, monster trucks, motorcycles, karts and movie cars.

The Speed Shop is where you find out how to mod your set — wheels, aero, drivetrain, cockpit, livery, power — alongside the aftermarket makers producing light kits, RC power and display cases, labeled plainly as aftermarket and never as official.

The Garage is the member side: a public profile and build gallery, collections and wishlists, builders to follow, and a short path from pre-moderated newcomer to Trusted member publishing instantly.

Every third-party build credits its creator and links back to the source. Credit isn’t a courtesy in this hobby — it’s the currency.

Bricks and Octane is live now and free to browse at BricksAndOctane.com .

About Bricks and Octane

An independent fan community dedicated to official LEGO® cars and racing vehicles, built for adult fans and teen builders. Unaffiliated with the LEGO Group; covers official LEGO® products and genuine parts only.