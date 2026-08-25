replient.ai Introduces AI Tools that Respond to Posts, Relieving Overwhelmed Brand Social Media Teams

Brands regularly receive more comments, direct messages, and reviews than any social media team could answer manually, and every one left unanswered could mean lost revenue. Increasingly, the comment section under posts yields a wealth of customer data, and replient.ai offers a convenient AI comment moderation software to ensure none of it slips through the cracks.

“Every brand invests in creating content, and then lets hundreds of comments under that content go unanswered,” said replient.ai Co-Founder Thomas Danninger. “That’s where the actual customers are — people asking whether an item is in stock, whether it ships to their country, or why their order is late.”

From comments and questions under ad posts to complaints and spam, replient.ai reads every comment, DM, and review across connected social media platforms to learn and replicate a brand’s tone, voice, and message. The AI drafts a response that the social media team can publish with one click or fully automate. Several customers reported handling over 300 comments in under an hour, saving up to 80% of the time previously devoted to community management, according to recent customer case studies .

“Our customers don’t want a tool that sounds like a bot,” Danninger said. “The AI learns how a brand actually talks, and the team can still approve every single reply before it goes out. Automation without control is not something a serious brand can use.”

Negative comments and spam can dramatically impact the success of a paid ad campaign, particularly when every prospective customer sees them without context or verification. The longer spam, scam bots, competitor links, and hate comments sit directly under paid content, the more they can drive down click-through rates and increase cost per acquisition. The AI comment moderation software hides or deletes this type of content within seconds, around the clock.

The AI social media management tool quickly eliminates spam and scam comments, leaving legitimate criticism and customer concerns visible so they receive the attention they deserve. Not only do users receive an AI tool to reply to social media comments, but negative content is removed, and pressing customer concerns are brought to the forefront.

“We built replient.ai in Europe, under GDPR and with the EU AI Act in mind, because comment sections are customer data,” Danninger said. “For a lot of the companies we work with, that is the part that decides whether they can use AI at all.”

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Visit the replient.ai website to learn more about the AI comment moderation software helping brands respond to social media comments and direct messages 24/7, ensuring customers receive answers when they ask questions — not hours or days later. Contact the team at replient.ai today to get started with a risk-free trial .

About replient.ai

replient.ai is an AI software for social media comment and DM management. The software automatically drafts and publishes on-brand replies to comments, direct messages, and reviews, while hiding or deleting spam and hate comments. Everything is routed to one central inbox, giving the social media team control.

Over 900 companies trust their brands with replient.ai on supported social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google Reviews, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store. replient.ai supports all major languages as well as dialects and learns each brand’s unique voice from historic brand replies to craft its responses, which can then be approved by the human members of the social media team.