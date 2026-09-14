Charlie Shaw’s Revenge Set to Arrive on Prime Video in October 2026

Drop Dead Films has confirmed an October 2, 2026 Prime Video release for Charlie Shaw’s Revenge, an independently produced British horror thriller from writer and director John Langridge. The upcoming streaming release follows the film’s London World Premiere earlier this year and forms part of its wider 2026 distribution plans.

According to production information, Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is produced by John Langridge, Renato Pires, and Justin Hayward. The film combines horror, suspense, and survival elements within the isolated surroundings of an adventure park.

Prime Video Release Set for October

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge is scheduled to become available on Prime Video on October 2, 2026. The platform lists the production as a 2026 horror and suspense film with a running time of approximately one hour and 29 minutes.

Prime Video’s information for the title credits Langridge as director, with Hayward, Pires, and Langridge named as producers.

The October streaming date follows the film’s World Premiere, which was held in London on February 13, 2026. Current production information also identifies a United Kingdom theatrical run planned for October, giving the film an additional stage of distribution alongside its Prime Video availability.

Release dates and availability remain subject to the schedules maintained by the relevant distributors and platforms.

An Isolated Adventure Park Becomes the Setting for Survival

The story of Charlie Shaw’s Revenge centers on a group of workers tasked with preparing a financially troubled adventure park for reopening.

What begins as work at a remote location develops into a fight for survival after the group encounters a killer. With the isolated setting limiting the possibility of outside assistance, the workers are forced to confront the danger largely on their own.

The adventure park plays an important role in establishing the film’s contained environment. Production was connected with the East Sussex School of Circus Arts and Knockhatch Adventure Park in East Sussex, incorporating locations associated with both an adventure park and circus facilities into the filming environment.

The setting provides the backdrop for the film’s combination of thriller, horror, and survival elements while keeping the story focused on a group of characters facing danger in an enclosed and relatively isolated location.

John Langridge Returns to Feature Horror

John Langridge serves as both writer and director of Charlie Shaw’s Revenge and is also one of the film’s producers. Renato Pires and Justin Hayward join Langridge as producers on the project.

The feature follows Langridge’s earlier work in independent horror, including the psychological horror film 13 Graves, which premiered in 2019. According to filmmaker information published by the production, 13 Graves received awards and nominations at a number of independent film festivals.

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge continues Langridge’s work within genre filmmaking while bringing together contributors from independent film and the performing arts.

Pires holds both acting and producing credits on the project and is also associated with the East Sussex School of Circus Arts. That connection forms part of the production’s relationship with the East Sussex locations used during filming.

London World Premiere Opened the Film’s 2026 Release Schedule

Before its planned October distribution, Charlie Shaw’s Revenge held its World Premiere in London on February 13, 2026.

The premiere marked an early stage in the film’s release timeline, with the Prime Video launch now scheduled to expand access to the feature later in the year.

The planned October 2 streaming date places the film on Prime Video during the same month in which current production information indicates that a theatrical run is expected to take place in the United Kingdom.

The combination of its February premiere, planned theatrical activity, and scheduled streaming availability reflects the developing distribution path for the independently produced British feature.

Independent Production Brings Together Horror and Suspense

Charlie Shaw’s Revenge was developed as an independent horror thriller built around a contained survival premise. The film follows workers attempting to complete preparations for the reopening of an adventure park before circumstances at the remote location place them in immediate danger.

Langridge wrote and directed the feature, with Langridge, Pires, and Hayward sharing producer credits. Prime Video categorizes the film within horror and suspense and currently includes it among its 2026 titles.

The production’s use of an adventure park and circus related environment gives the feature a distinctive physical setting while supporting the central premise of characters attempting to survive in an isolated location with limited access to outside assistance.

With the London premiere completed earlier in the year, the October 2 Prime Video date represents the next scheduled step in the film’s distribution.

About Drop Dead Films

Drop Dead Films is an independent production company working on projects across the horror, thriller, and action genres. Its production credits include 13 Graves and Charlie Shaw’s Revenge. For Charlie Shaw’s Revenge, John Langridge serves as writer, director, and producer, with Renato Pires and Justin Hayward also serving as producers.

Additional information about the film is available through the official Charlie Shaw’s Revenge website at charlieshawsrevenge.com , while sales inquiries may be directed to Linda Nelson at Indie Rights at linda@indierights.com .