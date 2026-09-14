Fashionluxdesigner Founder Builds Brand on Trust & Authenticity on Social Media

Fashionluxdesigner, a luxury consignment and personal sourcing company founded by Amber Gentile, is expanding its presence in the luxury resale market with a business model centered on authenticity, transparency, and personalized client service. As consumer concerns about counterfeit merchandise and online shopping scams continue to grow, the company is positioning itself as a trusted resource for buyers and sellers who want access to authentic luxury goods without always paying full retail price.

The Woman Behind the Brand

Amber Gentile, founder and chief executive officer of Fashionluxdesigner, built the company around a single guiding principle: authenticity without compromise. What began as a passion for luxury fashion has grown into a recognizable personal brand and a growing business that serves clients seeking to buy, sell, and source high-end designer merchandise.

Gentile describes her work as far more than reselling designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and accessories. Instead, she frames the company as a partner in helping clients build meaningful collections and locate hard-to-find pieces.

“I am not simply selling designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and accessories. I am helping people build collections, source dream pieces, and confidently navigate the luxury resale market,” Gentile said. “Trust, transparency, personal service, and authenticity are at the center of everything I do.”

Her journey reflects a broader story of entrepreneurship and resilience. As a wife, mother, and business owner, Gentile has built a company that carries her name, values, and reputation. That personal accountability, she notes, is a defining feature of the brand.

Trust in an Industry Where Reputation Is Everything

The luxury resale market has expanded rapidly in recent years, but that growth has been accompanied by rising instances of counterfeit goods and fraudulent online sellers. For many consumers, the fear of purchasing a fake item or being misled about condition remains a significant barrier to buying pre-owned or consigned luxury products.

Fashionluxdesigner addresses these concerns directly. The company specializes in merchandise that is 100 percent authentic, offering items that are either brand new with tags or in like-new condition. Every transaction is handled with attention to detail, and the company emphasizes clear condition standards and transparent practices throughout the buying and consignment process.

“In an industry where trust is everything, I have built my name by putting authenticity, integrity, knowledge, and client relationships first,” Gentile said. “Luxury can be sold anywhere. Trust has to be earned, and that is what sets Fashionluxdesigner apart.”

The company documents client experiences and testimonials through its social media presence, including its Instagram account , where prospective clients can review feedback from previous customers. This approach reflects the brand’s belief that reputation, built over years of consistent service, is the strongest form of assurance in the luxury market.

Luxury Without Always Paying Retail

One of the central philosophies behind Fashionluxdesigner is the idea that luxury should feel exceptional without always carrying a full retail price tag. Through consignment and personal sourcing, the company helps clients access coveted pieces at exceptional value while also assisting sellers who wish to consign exceptional items from their own collections.

Consignment, in this context, refers to the practice of selling an owner’s item through a trusted intermediary, who markets and resells the piece through an established network. This allows sellers to reach qualified buyers while relying on a knowledgeable partner to handle authentication, pricing, and the transaction itself.

Gentile positions this model as an educational opportunity as much as a commercial one. She works to help consumers understand how consignment and sourcing can allow them to build luxury collections more strategically over time. This “luxury for less” philosophy is intended to make highly sought-after pieces more accessible to a wider audience of thoughtful buyers.

Access and Expertise Across the World’s Leading Fashion Houses

Fashionluxdesigner offers a carefully curated selection from some of the most coveted names in fashion, including Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, and Rolex. This access gives the company both visual appeal and authority within the luxury space, allowing clients to explore pieces that are often difficult to locate through traditional retail channels.

Beyond simply offering these brands, Gentile has evolved into a resource for consumers who want to learn about the realities of the luxury market. Her expertise spans topics such as resale value, authenticity, diamonds, pricing, and the factors that influence the desirability of specific pieces. This positions her not only as a seller, but as an educator whom clients follow to make more informed decisions.

The company’s services are structured around two core offerings. Personal Shopping provides white-glove, real-time consultations designed to help clients source specific items and build their collections. Consignment allows clients to resell authentic items through the company’s established network. Both services are delivered as part of a boutique shopping experience that clients can access from home, supported by ongoing relationships and transparent practices detailed on the company’s website .

Momentum and Recognition

Fashionluxdesigner and Gentile’s entrepreneurial story have attracted media attention that reflects the growing visibility of the brand. Her work has been featured on WGN’s Good Day Chicago and covered in NY Weekly. Gentile was also recognized as a finalist for Inside Success: Women in Power, Season 2, an acknowledgment that highlights her journey as a female entrepreneur and business owner.

These recognitions underscore the momentum behind the company and reinforce its standing as a credible presence in a competitive market. For Gentile, however, the most meaningful achievement remains the reputation she has built.

“The accomplishment I am most proud of is building a brand that carries my name, values, and reputation behind it,” Gentile said. “True luxury is not simply about what you own. It is about trust, service, integrity, and the experience you provide.”

The Human Story Behind the Business

While Fashionluxdesigner appeals to those who love luxury goods, Gentile’s story extends beyond fashion. Balancing her roles as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, she has built a growing company while creating her own opportunities in an industry where reputation is paramount.

Her path illustrates a broader message about entrepreneurship: that success does not require following a traditional route. By turning a passion for luxury into a trusted business and a recognizable personal brand, Gentile has established what she describes as her own seat at the table.

Looking ahead, Fashionluxdesigner intends to continue growing its community of clients who buy, sell, and build luxury collections with confidence. The company remains focused on delivering authenticity without compromise and a personalized experience grounded in trust. As Gentile summarizes it, Fashionluxdesigner is not just about finding luxury. It is about redefining the way people experience it.

About Fashionluxdesigner

Fashionluxdesigner is a luxury consignment and personal sourcing company founded by Amber Gentile. The brand specializes in 100 percent authentic, brand-new and like-new luxury merchandise from leading fashion houses, including Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, and Rolex. Through personal shopping and consignment services, the company offers a personalized, boutique experience built on the principles of luxury, authenticity, and integrity. Email them through hello@fashionluxdesigner.com .