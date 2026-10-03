Amazon Launches $34.99 Kindle Click Remote for Hands-Free Page Turning

Amazon has introduced the Kindle Click, a $34.99 Bluetooth remote that lets readers turn pages without touching their Kindle. The accessory arrives alongside a redesigned Kindle lineup featuring thinner bodies, flatter front designs, and faster page turns.

The Kindle Click connects directly to compatible Kindle devices over Bluetooth, allowing readers to move forward or backward through a book using physical buttons. Amazon is positioning it for situations where reaching for the e-reader may be inconvenient, such as reading in bed, exercising on a treadmill, or using a Kindle on an airplane tray table.

Amazon Moves Into a Popular Third-Party Accessory Category

Kindle owners have long been able to buy third-party page turners, but many rely on clips that physically touch the screen rather than communicate directly with the device.

The Kindle Click gives Amazon its own wireless alternative. It works with the newly announced Kindle family as well as Kindle models released in 2024 or later.

The accessory also puts Amazon alongside rivals that already sell their own page-turning remotes. Rakuten Kobo introduced its $29.99 Kobo Remote last year, while BOOX sells the $29.99 Tappy wireless page turner for its ePaper devices.

At $34.99, Amazon’s remote costs slightly more than those alternatives. Its main distinction is native Bluetooth integration with supported Kindles rather than requiring a separate screen-mounted mechanism.

New Kindles Get Faster Page Turns

Amazon’s refreshed Kindle lineup adopts a flatter front design across the range, removing the height difference between the display and surrounding bezel. The company says all of the new models are thinner than their predecessors, with selected versions also becoming lighter and faster.

The entry-level Kindle is about 30% faster when displaying books than the previous generation, according to Amazon. Other models retain features such as waterproofing, longer battery life, and color displays depending on the version.

Amazon also introduced additional accessories for the new lineup. These include a magnetic cover with built-in physical page-turn buttons for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, along with charging accessories for selected models.

The Kindle Click is available for preorder, with Amazon planning to begin shipping the accessory in November.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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