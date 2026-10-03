Jacob Ohayon Announces Two Decades of Hands On Real Estate Investment Experience and Track Record

Jacob Ohayon has been buying and selling real estate since 2004, building an investment career around direct involvement in the properties he acquires and the decisions that determine their performance.

Over more than two decades in real estate, Ohayon has developed an approach that extends beyond purchasing an asset and waiting for market appreciation. His experience encompasses acquisitions, financing, renovations, operations, tenant strategy, asset management, repositioning, and dispositions across residential and multifamily properties in South Florida.

According to Ohayon, that hands-on experience has shaped the way he evaluates opportunities. Across his deals, he reports returns of up to four times the original investment, with an average return of approximately two times across his investments.

“Buying the property is only the beginning. A lot of the value in real estate is created by what you do with the asset after you own it,” said Ohayon.

His track record and longevity in the market have become central to his investment philosophy: understand the asset, identify where value can be created, execute the plan, and remain engaged throughout the ownership cycle.

Experience Built Through Active Ownership

Ohayon’s real estate career has developed through direct participation in the full lifecycle of investments rather than through a purely theoretical or passive approach.

Since entering real estate in 2004, he has experienced changing market conditions, financing environments, property values, operating costs, construction considerations, and tenant expectations. Each investment has provided another opportunity to evaluate how decisions made after acquisition can affect the outcome of an asset.

That experience informs how Ohayon approaches potential acquisitions today. The purchase price is one component of the analysis, but it is not necessarily the end of the opportunity assessment.

He considers the condition of a property, its operational requirements, potential improvements, management structure, market position, and possible repositioning strategies. The objective is to understand what can realistically be changed or improved after acquisition and how those decisions may contribute to the property’s long term value.

This owner operator perspective has been a consistent feature of his approach to real estate.

A Track Record Measured in Investment Outcomes

Ohayon’s investment history provides a quantitative dimension to his experience. He reports achieving returns of up to 4x on individual deals, with an average of approximately 2x across his deals.

One example of this approach involved a South Florida property acquired for approximately $5.5 million . Ohayon and his team completed an extensive renovation costing approximately $2 million before ultimately selling the property for $12.55 million. The project illustrates his focus on identifying opportunities where active ownership, renovation and property improvements can contribute to long-term value creation.

These figures are presented as part of his personal investment history rather than as a projection or guarantee of future results. Real estate performance can vary according to market conditions, financing, timing, property characteristics, operating decisions, and other factors.

For Ohayon, however, the results reinforce a broader principle that has guided his investment decisions for years: value can be influenced by what an investor does with an asset after purchasing it.

Renovation decisions, operating improvements, tenant strategy, management practices and repositioning can all affect the performance and eventual disposition of a property. His experience across these areas has contributed to an investment approach that remains closely connected to the practical realities of property ownership.

Why South Florida Became the Center of His Strategy

Much of Ohayon’s investment activity has been concentrated in South Florida, including Miami Dade and Broward County.

The region has provided an environment in which his hands on approach can be applied across different types of residential and multifamily opportunities. Properties can present different combinations of location, physical condition, operating requirements, tenant considerations and improvement potential.

Working within this market has also required ongoing attention to changing conditions. Financing costs, construction expenses, demand, property operations and broader economic factors can influence the assumptions behind an investment.

Ohayon’s approach is therefore based on evaluating individual properties rather than applying the same formula to every acquisition.

The experience gained through repeated transactions has strengthened his ability to assess not only whether a property represents an opportunity, but also what may need to happen after the purchase to realize its potential.

EdenVest Supports an Investor Led Approach

EdenVest serves as the platform supporting Ohayon’s real estate investment and management activities.

The South Florida based company focuses on acquiring, improving, operating and managing residential properties, reflecting the same owner operator philosophy that has characterized Ohayon’s investment career.

Through EdenVest, the activities associated with acquisitions, renovations, property operations, asset management, repositioning and dispositions are connected within a broader investment strategy.

The company therefore represents an extension of Ohayon’s approach rather than the starting point of his real estate experience. His investment career predates EdenVest, with his involvement in buying and selling real estate beginning in 2004.

That distinction is central to understanding the company. EdenVest is built around an investor who has spent more than two decades participating directly in the decisions that shape real estate investments.

“I’ve always believed that you understand an investment differently when you’re close enough to the operations to see what is actually happening on the ground,” said Ohayon.

A Long Term Perspective on Real Estate Entrepreneurship

For Ohayon, real estate investing and entrepreneurship share a common requirement: the willingness to remain engaged when circumstances change.

A property that appears attractive at acquisition may require different decisions once ownership begins. Renovations can reveal additional considerations. Operating assumptions can change. Market conditions can shift. Tenant needs can evolve. Financing conditions can affect the economics of a project.

His experience has led to an approach centered on continued evaluation rather than a fixed strategy established on the day a property is purchased.

That perspective has shaped a career spanning more than 20 years and multiple stages of the real estate lifecycle.

With EdenVest supporting his ongoing activities, Ohayon continues to apply the same principles that have defined his investment career: direct involvement, property level analysis, active management and a focus on creating value through execution.

His story is ultimately less about a single acquisition or company and more about a long term investment career built through repeated exposure to the realities of owning, improving and operating real estate.

About EdenVest

EdenVest is a South Florida based real estate investment and management company supporting the investment activities of entrepreneur and real estate investor Jacob Ohayon. The company focuses on acquiring, improving, operating and creating long term value across residential properties, with experience involving multifamily and residential assets throughout South Florida, including Miami Dade and Broward County.

Additional information is available through the company’s official website . Updates about Jacob Ohayon’s work are also available through his Instagram account . General inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .