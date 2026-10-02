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A September 21, 2026 snapshot of 29 selected Hudson County locations shows daytime published hours are nearly universal at 88.3% of weekday afternoons, while 6–8 p.m. hours appear for only 36.6% of weekday evenings, a 51.7-percentage-point gap, just as autumn schedules fill up.

For many people in Hudson County, the only realistic time for a Botox consultation is after the workday ends. The listings tell a different story. A new audit of 29 selected Botox-listing locations, prepared for Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness, found that published hours covered a 1–3 p.m. weekday window 88.3% of the time (128/145 location-weekdays) but a 6–8 p.m. window only 36.6% of the time (53/145), a 51.7-percentage-point shortfall between midday and after-work.

In Hoboken itself the picture is brighter, though the gap remains: 88.0% by day versus 54.0% in the evening, a 34.0-point difference. A location is counted only if it published at least 60 minutes inside the window, and the results describe an average weekday, not the number of locations with no evening hours at all. One caveat belongs up front: these are published opening hours, not appointment inventory. Hours on a listing do not guarantee a Botox slot, and hours missing from a listing are unknown, not closed.

Study Explanation

Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness commissioned the audit as a public reference for planning a consultation around work; its own Hoboken listing was excluded from the sample so the finding stands on its own. The audit examined Google-listed regular hours captured on September 21, 2026 (final selection). Its final Hudson County sample contained 29 selected locations whose linked website material used Botox service wording, including ten locations in Hoboken.

Each location contributed five weekday observations to each comparison window. The study measured published schedules—not observed operation, staffing, or booking inventory.

Top Findings

County weekday-evening shortfall: 128/145 daytime observations qualified, compared with 53/145 evening observations—88.3% versus 36.6%, a 51.7-percentage-point difference.

Hoboken local cut: 44/50 daytime observations qualified, compared with 27/50 evening observations

—88.0% versus 54.0%, a 34.0-point difference.

Some evening overlap remained common across the week: 16 of the 29 county locations had at least one qualifying weekday evening. This distinct-location count answers a different question from the average-weekday comparison.

Summary Table

Selected sample

Locations

Daytime: 1–3 p.m.

Evening: 6–8 p.m.

Shortfall, percentage points

Hudson County

29

128/145 (88.3%)

53/145 (36.6%)

51.7

Hoboken local cut

10

44/50 (88.0%)

27/50 (54.0%)

34.0

Fractions show qualifying location-weekdays. Hoboken is included within the county sample and is not an independent county comparator.

Expert Quote

Proposed quotation for approval by the Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness clinical team:

“People plan a consultation around the rest of their life — a commute, a workday, a family. This audit shows how rarely the listed hours in our county meet that moment. Our advice is simple: don’t plan by a listing. Ask when a consultation can be booked, and whether the treatment you are considering is available in that visit.”

Why Now

The September snapshot provides a reference for readers considering how a consultation might fit around work and other commitments this autumn. It does not measure a seasonal change in demand or establish opening schedules for the holiday period.

Additional Findings

Weekend context: 17/29 county locations (58.6%) met the one-hour overlap rule within 1–3 p.m. on Saturday; 3/29 (10.3%) met it on Sunday. The original test requiring the evening shortfall to exceed both weekend shortfalls was not met.

17/29 county locations (58.6%) met the one-hour overlap rule within 1–3 p.m. on Saturday; 3/29 (10.3%) met it on Sunday. The original test requiring the evening shortfall to exceed both weekend shortfalls was not met. Seven-city context: Compared with seven major U.S. cities that met the sample rule—Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC—the county figures are presented alongside an equal-city average of 96.6% daytime overlap and 40.3% evening overlap, a 56.4-percentage-point gap. That comparison group contains 154 selected locations; it is not a national estimate.

Compared with seven major U.S. cities that met the sample rule—Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC—the county figures are presented alongside an equal-city average of 96.6% daytime overlap and 40.3% evening overlap, a 56.4-percentage-point gap. That comparison group contains 154 selected locations; it is not a national estimate. Manhattan supplement: In the Manhattan supplement (N = 28), daytime qualification was 137/140 (97.9%), compared with 71/140 (50.7%) in the evening—a 47.1-point gap. Manhattan is excluded from the seven-city mean and shares twelve location IDs with the New York sample.

Methodology Summary

The audit used fixed Google Places API text searches, with locations deduplicated by place ID. The final county register contained 87 discovered listings: 29 selected, 57 eligibility-unresolved, and one excluded client listing. Automated website screening was followed by an AI-assisted contextual review and an explicit location-attribution exclusion.

Weekday rates divide qualifying observations by five times the number of selected locations. Weekend rates are calculated separately per location, and the seven-city comparison weights each qualifying city equally.

Percentages and percentage-point gaps were rounded only after calculation.

The sample is not a census or probability sample. Hours came only from Google listings; website-hours discrepancies and appointment-only status were not checked. Website screening may omit genuine providers, and one retained listing uses brand-ambiguous wording, so the audit does not verify BOTOX-branded product availability at every location.

The headline interpretation was narrowed after results were available, while the original 6–8 p.m. window was retained. County calculations were verified from supplied schedule extracts, and comparison figures were reconstructed from supplied indicators. The original API collection was not independently authenticated, and the comparison locations’ source schedules were not independently inspected.

Published opening hours are not appointment inventory and do not prove Botox is available throughout those hours. Unknown hours remain unknown, not closed.

Sources

Campaign operator — C3 repair method and decisions — September 21, 2026 (final, incorporating Repair Addenda 1–3)

Google Maps, via operator extract — C3 Hudson County per-location inputs — final selection 2026-09-21T19:32:24.538Z

Campaign operator — C3 Hudson County eligibility register — final

Google Maps, via operator extract — C3 comparison-city and Manhattan per-location indicators — September 21, 2026

Campaign operator — C3 selected-county archive excerpts (supplied) — Addendum 2, interpreted with the Addendum 3 override

Google — Text Search (New)

Google — REST Resource: places

Google — Guidelines for representing your business on Google

Google — How to set Special hours

Boilerplate

Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness is a physician-led medical spa (founded 2008) with seven locations across New Jersey. Its services integrate aesthetics and wellness care through personalized, medically driven consultations.

The Hoboken location is at 79 Hudson St, Suite 100LL, Hoboken, NJ 07030 (phone (201) 594-6323). For location information, visit Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness in Hoboken.

79 Hudson St, Suite 100LL

Hoboken

New Jersey

United States

+12015946323

https://myethosspa.com/