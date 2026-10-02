New PAT Tester Brought to Market With Industry Beating Lifetime Warranty!

York-based maker of portable appliance testing equipment, First Stop Safety, which manufactures its own products in-house, is bringing a new PAT tester device to the British market. The unit, named InstaTest100 or IT100, is a robust handheld unit that shows various numerical readings on a conventional LCD screen. It is the first in an exciting new range of testers in First Stop Safety’s InstaTest range. The product, according to First Stop Safety, offers a lifetime warranty as long as customers return their units once a year for servicing and recalibration.

CEO at First Stop Safety, David Yodaiken, said the following:

“The new IT100 runs substitute earth leakage, polarity tests, insulation resistance and earth continuity. It can handle both Class 1 and Class 2 appliances and is compatible with 13A appliance test sockets as well as IEC and ETL test sockets. Leads up to 45 m long can be tested using the system.”

The IT100 comes with an internal rechargeable battery pack, providing up to 1,400 tests on one charge. This feature allows testing technicians to move between rooms, areas, or sites without having to rely on the mains supply. Pricing starts at £330 for the unit on its own, excluding VAT.

First Stop Safety also provides the IT100 as a set with the company’s FirstPrint label printer. The printer, which is also sold on its own for £99 excluding VAT, uses thermal technology, so it doesn’t require any ink and connects automatically via Bluetooth, working inside the free WePrint app available on Android and iOS. The system prints compliance-ready, PASS Electrical Safety Test labels for operatives, and the printer works with any PAT tester, not just the IT100.

The lifetime warranty operates under a simple framework. If testers develop faults, owners can send them back to First Stop Safety for repairs free of charge, and if a unit can’t be repaired, the owner gets a replacement unit of equal or higher specification. The warranty remains in effect for the life of the unit as long as technicians return devices every year for calibration. It doesn’t cover water damage, mains power applied to the test sockets or any other form of damage going beyond normal wear.

The IT100 is available to purchase at First Stop Safety’s York headquarters or online, and buyers can train on it online, in York or on their own site, with support by phone and email once it is in use. The unit complements the company’s existing range, including the MemoryPAT and the BattPAT, both of which also carry the lifetime warranty with annual recalibration.

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