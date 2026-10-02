DigitalSign.co Launches AI-Powered Digital Signage Platform for Businesses Managing Screens at Scale

DigitalSign.co today announced the launch of its new digital signage software platform designed to make creating, scheduling and managing content across digital displays significantly easier for businesses of all sizes.

DigitalSign.co combines traditional digital signage management with artificial intelligence, allowing businesses to create professional screen content, manage multiple locations, schedule campaigns and remotely control what appears on individual screens or groups of displays from a single platform.

The platform is designed for restaurants, retail locations, healthcare providers, professional offices, gyms, dealerships, schools, churches, hospitality companies, franchises and other organizations that use televisions and commercial displays to communicate with customers, employees or visitors.

“Digital signage software has been around for a long time, but much of the industry still feels unnecessarily complicated,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DigitalSign.co. “Our goal with DigitalSign.co is straightforward: make it incredibly easy to connect a screen, create something that looks professional and control exactly what appears on that screen throughout the day. AI gives us the opportunity to remove a tremendous amount of the design and administrative work that traditionally comes with digital signage.”

AI-Powered Content Creation

A central component of DigitalSign.co is its AI-assisted creative system.

Rather than requiring businesses to begin every sign, menu board or promotion with a blank canvas, users can describe what they want to communicate and use AI to help generate layouts, messaging and creative assets.

Businesses can then customize those designs using their own branding, images, colors, logos, promotions and other content.

The system is being built to support a wide variety of digital signage applications, including:

Digital menu boards

Retail promotions

Waiting-room displays

Corporate communications

Promotional signage

Event schedules

Lobby and reception screens

Employee announcements

Real estate displays

Restaurant specials

Dealership promotions

Multi-location franchise signage

“Generative AI changes the economics of creative production,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “A small business should not need a designer, an agency and three different software products every time it wants to change a promotion on a screen. The creative process should be much closer to saying, ‘Here is what I am promoting this afternoon,’ and having the system help build it.”

Advanced Scheduling and Dayparting

DigitalSign.co also provides businesses with detailed scheduling and dayparting controls.

Content can be programmed based on the time of day, day of the week, location, screen, campaign or other scheduling requirements.

A restaurant, for example, can automatically display breakfast menus in the morning, lunch promotions during the afternoon and dinner specials later in the day without employees manually updating displays.

Retailers can schedule promotions in advance, while multi-location businesses can deploy content across an entire organization or customize campaigns for individual locations.

“Once a company has dozens or hundreds of screens, signage becomes an operational problem rather than simply a design problem,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Businesses need centralized control, permissions, scheduling and visibility into what is running where. DigitalSign.co is being designed around that operational reality while still being simple enough for a single-location business to use.”

Built for Multi-Location Businesses

The DigitalSign.co management portal provides centralized administration of screens, content and campaigns.

Organizations can group displays by location, department or purpose and distribute content across multiple screens simultaneously.

The platform is also being developed with support for reusable templates, media libraries, playlists, user permissions and remote screen management.

This makes the system suitable for organizations ranging from a single retail store to franchise systems and enterprises operating screens across hundreds of locations.

“Digital signage becomes much more valuable when it connects to the rest of the business,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Business Development. “We see opportunities for signage to eventually interact with inventory systems, CRMs, scheduling systems, menus, promotions and other operational data. Instead of signage being an isolated television on the wall, it can become another programmable endpoint for the business.”

Designed to Lower the Barrier to Digital Signage

DigitalSign.co is being developed around a low-friction adoption model that allows businesses to begin using the platform with a small number of screens before expanding into larger deployments.

The company intends to offer an accessible entry point for small businesses while providing additional capabilities for organizations requiring more screens, locations, users and advanced functionality.

The strategy is designed to address one of the primary barriers in the digital signage industry: businesses frequently want digital signage but are hesitant to adopt systems that require specialized hardware, complicated installation processes or expensive enterprise contracts.

DigitalSign.co instead focuses on a software-first approach that makes it possible for organizations to deploy and manage signage using readily available display technology.

Digital Signage Meets Generative AI

The launch comes as generative AI increasingly moves beyond text generation and into everyday business software.

DigitalSign.co plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities across creative generation, content recommendations, campaign creation and automated screen management.

Nead said the longer-term objective is for businesses to manage digital signage much more like an automated marketing channel.

“Ultimately, a business owner shouldn’t have to constantly think about what needs to go on every screen,” Nead said. “The software should understand the business, understand its offers, understand the schedule and help keep those screens relevant automatically. We think digital signage is a natural use case for agentic AI.”

DigitalSign.co is now launching at DigitalSign.co.

About DigitalSign.co

DigitalSign.co is an AI-powered digital signage software platform designed to help businesses create, schedule, manage and deploy content across digital displays. As part of the Digital.Marketing family of digital brands, the platform combines centralized screen management, advanced scheduling, dayparting, multi-location administration and AI-assisted content creation in a simplified interface built for organizations ranging from small businesses to large distributed enterprises.