John David Gregory Brings THE FACELESS MAN From Hollywood Protection to Feature Film Development With ISEG Global

John David Gregory spent decades protecting people whose faces the world recognized. Behind his own public strength lived a story few people knew. Now, with his memoir The Faceless Man available through JohnDavidGregory.com and a feature film adaptation in development through ISEG Global, Gregory is bringing that story out of the shadows.

A former Kentucky Wildcat football walk-on, U.S. Navy veteran, actor and executive protection professional, Gregory has lived across worlds that rarely intersect: college athletics, male entertainment, military service, Hollywood and the private lives of the ultrawealthy. His memoir reveals the personal cost beneath those transformations—a childhood marked by sexual abuse, a search for belonging, addiction, fractured identity and the faith that helped him rebuild.

At its heart, The Faceless Man asks a question that reaches far beyond one man’s experience:

What happens when becoming everything people expect costs you the person you really are?

The book confronts that question through candid storytelling about shame, survival, fatherhood, forgiveness and the difficult work of reclaiming a life. Its emotional center is the possibility of purpose after profound brokenness.

Proposed quote from Gregory:

“I spent years protecting other people while hiding the parts of myself I thought nobody could accept. Writing The Faceless Man meant finally telling the truth. Bringing it to the screen is about reaching someone who still believes their worst chapter is the end of their story.”

The planned film translates that journey into a performance-driven drama with the pulse of a rock ’n’ roll cinematic memoir. Its creative ambition brings together the backstage electricity of Magic Mike, the emotional intensity of Euphoria and the bruised humanity of The Wrestler, grounded in Gregory’s lived experience.

From Kentucky dreams to Hollywood’s back doors, the adaptation will explore the distance between being noticed and being known—and the reckoning that begins when the masks stop working.

ISEG Global is seeking conversations with producers, screenwriters, financing partners and sponsors to advance the feature’s development.

The book is written. The next chapter is cinematic.

BOOK & AUTHOR

JohnDavidGregory.com

FILM DEVELOPMENT

The Faceless Man — ISEG Global

ABOUT JOHN DAVID GREGORY

John David Gregory is an author, actor, speaker, U.S. Navy veteran and Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ISEG Global. His work connects sports, entertainment and faith through stories of identity, resilience and second chances.

ABOUT ISEG GLOBAL

International Sports & Entertainment Media Group develops and packages film, television, documentary and sports projects centered on compelling human stories and underdog journeys. For media, interview and development inquiries, contact John David Gregory at ISEG Global by email at [email protected] or by phone at 310-919-6711. Additional information is available at ISEGGlobal.com .