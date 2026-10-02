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Smithtown, New York — BBQ Kitchen Pros, an owner-operated outdoor kitchen design and appliance retailer, has published The 2027 Outdoor Kitchen Report, a national survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners documenting what outdoor kitchen owners actually spent, what they would change, and how they perceive the effect on home resale value.

The report is the first national survey to measure the full homeowner market rather than only those who have already completed a renovation. Of the 1,000 respondents, 54% still grill on a cart, giving the data a broader view of ownership patterns, spending, and purchase intent than surveys limited to completed projects.

“Every day I talk to homeowners who are about to make the same mistake. The last hundred made a grill too small, no counter space, no shade and I’ve never had numbers to show them. Now I do,” said Matt Jackson, Owner of BBQ Kitchen Pros. “Nine out of ten owners would change something, and almost none of them would spend less. People don’t regret the outdoor kitchen. They regret building it too small.”

What Owners Actually Spent

The survey found that the median reported spend among current outdoor kitchen owners fell between $5,000 and $10,000, below many published contractor cost guides. The figure gives homeowners a reference point based on what peers actually paid rather than estimated project pricing.

91% of Owners Would Build Differently

Among respondents who already own an outdoor kitchen, 91% said they would change something about their setup. The most frequently cited regrets included grills that were too small, insufficient counter space, a lack of shade, and inadequate storage giving future buyers a specific list of design decisions to evaluate before committing.

Homeowner Perception of Resale Value

Eighty-one percent of surveyed homeowners said they believe an outdoor kitchen increases a home’s value. The report provides homeowner-side data on this question, offering real-estate professionals a statistic drawn directly from owner perception rather than listing-price analysis alone.

A Large Market Still in the Planning Stage

The survey shows that 52% of homeowners plan to build or upgrade an outdoor kitchen within 24 months, yet only 3% said they are ready to purchase in the next 90 days. That gap between intent and action defines the planning window during which the report’s data is most relevant. Among the 54% of homeowners still grilling on a cart, 31% said they wish they had a built-in setup, quantifying upgrade demand within the broader market for the first time.

Open-Access Data

The full report includes 18 embeddable charts and a downloadable dataset available in both XLSX and CSV formats. Writers can embed charts directly into articles, and contractors and designers can reference the statistics during client consultations. The data is free to access at bbqkitchenpros.com/pages/outdoor-kitchen-statistics, and the raw dataset can be downloaded directly.

About BBQ Kitchen Pros

BBQ Kitchen Pros is an owner-operated outdoor kitchen design and appliance retailer based in Smithtown, New York, founded in 2004 by Matt Jackson, who has designed more than 1,000 residential outdoor kitchens. The company serves Long Island and ships nationwide as an authorized dealer for more than 40 premium grill and outdoor appliance brands, including Twin Eagles, Alfresco, Delta Heat, Blaze, Fire Magic, and American Made Grills, and is a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association. Free design consultations and free shipping are available on every order.

Who are BBQ Kitchen Pros and what services do they provide?

Founded in 2004 and based in Smithtown, New York, BBQ Kitchen Pros is an owner-operated retailer specializing in outdoor kitchen design and appliances. They are an authorized dealer for over 40 premium brands and offer free design consultations and nationwide shipping on every order.

What are the most common regrets homeowners have about their outdoor kitchens according to the report?

The survey revealed that 91% of owners would change something about their setup, with the most frequent regrets being grills that are too small, insufficient counter space, a lack of shade, and inadequate storage. Most respondents indicated they would not choose to spend less if they were to build again.

How can professionals and researchers access the data from The 2027 Outdoor Kitchen Report?

The full report is available as open-access data on the BBQ Kitchen Pros website, featuring 18 embeddable charts for articles. Additionally, the raw dataset is available for download in both XLSX and CSV formats for contractors and designers to use during client consultations.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: BBQ Kitchen Pros

Contact: Matthew Jackson

Address: Smithtown, New York 11787

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-678-3530

Website: https://www.bbqkitchenpros.com/