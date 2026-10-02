BMW’s New Electric i3 Costs $4,400 Less Than Comparable Gas-Powered 3 Series

BMW’s 2027 3 Series offers a rare direct comparison between electric and gasoline-powered cars, with the electric version priced $4,400 below its closest gas equivalent. The electric i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500, while the similarly positioned M350 xDrive costs $65,900 before destination charges.

The difference puts the electric model about 6.7% below the M350 xDrive on starting price. It also provides a real-world example of a milestone analysts have anticipated for years, with BloombergNEF previously forecasting that electric vehicles could reach price parity with comparable combustion vehicles around 2026.

Electric i3 Undercuts Its Closest Gas Equivalent

BMW lists the prices in its official 2027 3 Series announcement. Both vehicles offer similar performance and styling and target comparable buyers, although they use different underlying platforms.

The i3 uses BMW’s newer electric architecture and technology, while the gasoline-powered 3 Series runs on an updated version of an existing platform. BloombergNEF has previously noted that dedicated EV platforms can reduce manufacturing complexity compared with adapting platforms originally developed for combustion engines.

BMW does offer cheaper gasoline versions without direct electric equivalents. The 2027 BMW 330 starts at $49,900, while the 330 xDrive begins at $51,900.

Range Differences Have Also Narrowed

BMW says the electric i3 50 xDrive can travel 468 miles on a full charge. Its fast-charging system can also add up to 208 miles of range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

The comparable gasoline-powered 3 Series is expected to deliver a range similar to previous all-wheel-drive models, at about 450 miles per tank. Refueling remains quicker than charging, but the difference in total driving range between the two vehicles is relatively small.

EVs have traditionally carried higher purchase prices while offering lower running costs. Consumer Reports has found that electric vehicles can cost less to own over time because of lower energy, maintenance, and repair expenses.

The new BMW comparison reverses part of that equation. Buyers choosing between these two similarly positioned 3 Series models now face an electric version that costs less at purchase as well as offering the operating-cost advantages typically associated with EVs.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.