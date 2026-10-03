Jan Daley’s “A Time for Hope” Offers a Message of Compassion and Optimism

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — October 2, 2026 — Award-winning singer-songwriter Jan Daley is sharing a message of optimism and human connection with her latest single, “A Time for Hope”, an inspirational easy listening recording written by Daley and produced by veteran Motown producer Michael B. Sutton.

Originally released July 31, 2026, “A Time for Hope” centers on the idea that compassion, kindness and personal connection can provide strength during difficult and uncertain times.

Jan Daley presents “A Time for Hope,” an inspirational single centered on compassion, optimism and human connection.

The recording brings together an accomplished team of musicians, including veteran guitarist and musical director Josh Sklair, known for his decades-long collaboration with Etta James, and veteran keyboardist and pianist Hiroshi Upshur, whose extensive career includes decades of touring and recording with Paul Anka. Michael B. Sutton contributes keyboards and serves as producer.

“I’ve always believed music should leave people feeling better than when they arrived,” Daley said. “‘A Time for Hope’ is my gift to anyone searching for strength, comfort, or simply a reason to keep believing that brighter days are ahead.”

The single continues a career that has taken Daley across jazz, country, easy listening and inspirational music. Her album The Way of a Woman reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Traditional Jazz Albums chart, while her recordings have also achieved No. 1 success in international country and smooth jazz. Daley was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

Daley’s connection to inspirational music is also rooted in decades of live performance. She performed internationally with legendary entertainer Bob Hope on USO tours, entertaining American service members and their families.

Produced by Sutton, “A Time for Hope” places Daley’s expressive vocal at the center of an understated arrangement designed to support the song’s message of hope, compassion and unity.

The single is available on major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

About Jan Daley

Jan Daley is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, pianist and entertainer whose career spans more than five decades. She is a Billboard No. 1 Traditional Jazz recording artist, a charting country and smooth jazz performer, a Women Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree and a former Bob Hope USO performer. Her work encompasses jazz, easy listening, country, inspirational music and the Great American Songbook.

Label:

The Sound of L.A./LOG Records

Producer: Michael B. Sutton

Artist: Jan Daley