Family-Run Chomp & Chew Invests in Sustainability

Chomp & Chew, a family-run dog treat company based in Herefordshire specialising in natural long-lasting chews and air-dried treats, has highlighted its approach towards sustainability, using FSC-approved packaging, minimising plastics and sourcing meat-industry by-products that are nutritious treats for pets rather than allowing usable materials to go to waste.

The family-run business, which supplies UK-wide customers from its base in Hope Under Dinmore, near Leominster, focuses on ethical sourcing and responsible practices, making it easier for dog lovers to buy natural, healthy treats they feel comfortable giving to their four-legged friends.

How Chomp & Chew Showcases an Alternative to Mass-Produced Dog Treats

Managing Director Chris Stone at Chomp & Chew explains that ‘We know that, for a huge proportion of animal owners, looking after their health, protecting the parks and woods they walk their dogs in, and making good choices in terms of canine nutrition, enrichment and enjoyment are incredibly important, and as doggy people ourselves, we share these values.

Our emphasis is on providing treats that are genuinely beneficial for dogs, making thoughtful decisions about where we source our products, how they are prepared and packaged, and the materials we use when we’re sending a Chomper Box®, a bag of meat strips or puppy training treats to our customers.’

The firm’s Primal range is an example of this approach in action. It features air-dried treats produced at low temperatures, which repurpose meat industry by-products into treats with preserved nutrients and an extended shelf life, sourced from trusted UK and EU suppliers.

Orders are sent in FSC-approved packaging, while the business actively works to further minimise its use of plastic and looks to use recyclable or reusable materials wherever possible.

All dog chews and treats from Chomp & Chew are free of rawhide, artificial preservatives and additives , with simple, recognisable ingredients. Ranges include specific products for large breeds, puppies, and dogs with intolerances or that require hypoallergenic diets.

Why Ethical Sourcing Matters to Chomp & Chew Customers

For Chomp & Chew, ethical sourcing has always been at the heart of the business. Research published in Psychology Today has also shown that pet ownership can increase a sense of connection with nature, and that dog lovers are often more environmentally conscious.

This philosophy extends beyond the business’s stance on plastics, recyclable materials and sustainable dog treats. Chomp & Chew regularly supports rescue centres and animal charities, as part of the family-run business’s commitment to improving the lives of dogs and their humans. The Chomp & Chew promise includes:

Excluding rawhide, a by-product of the leather industry

Not selling anything the owners wouldn’t happily give to their own dogs

Working continuously to support rescues and animal charities

Chris adds, ‘As dog owners ourselves, we’re passionate about producing treats that owners know are good for their pet’s well-being, and that dogs absolutely love to gnaw on. As a small business we’re also conscious that every company has decisions to make about the products it sells and the materials it uses.

We apply our values to all of those choices, whether we’re looking at ways to swap single-use plastics with recycled materials, publish more of our free guides to dog nutrition, training and adoption, or supporting one of the many incredible rescue organisations that exist here in the UK.’

Combining natural treats, responsible packaging, ethical sourcing and support for animal charities, the business intends to continue advocating for an approach that is based around both canine well-being and having a minimal environmental footprint.