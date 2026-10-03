Pentagon Launches Project Meridian With Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey and Newt Gingrich

The Pentagon has launched Project Meridian, a 120-day effort to study how future wars could be fought and identify technologies the US military may need to develop, test, and deploy. Elon Musk, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will co-lead the initiative under the direction of Defense Department Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the project during a “State of the Force” address at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Wednesday. According to his Project Meridian commissioning letter, the group will study future battlefields as well as the weapons and technologies military personnel could use on them.

Project Meridian Has 120 Days to Deliver Recommendations

Project Meridian will include participants from technology, academia, policy, and other fields, although the Pentagon has not disclosed the full membership or size of the group. Hegseth said its purpose is to identify future military domains and capabilities rather than develop another set of broad strategies or policies.

The team has 120 days to submit its findings. Its recommendations are expected to include actionable proposals for technologies that the military could begin developing, testing, and fielding.

The Pentagon said the work will be conducted through a partner organization but did not identify that organization in its public announcement. When asked for more information, the department referred reporters to its announcement outlining six initiatives introduced at Quantico and provided no additional details.

Pentagon Also Creates Autonomous Warfare Command

Hegseth separately announced plans for an Autonomous Warfare Command focused on accelerating the development and deployment of drones and autonomous systems. The initiative was one of six measures announced during the Quantico speech.

Musk and Luckey already have substantial business relationships with the US government. Musk’s SpaceX launches government satellites and operates satellite infrastructure used for national security missions, while Anduril develops autonomous military systems and has received contracts for programs including missiles, collaborative combat aircraft, and Army intelligence hardware.

Their participation could draw scrutiny because both executives lead companies that sell technologies relevant to the Pentagon’s modernization efforts. The Defense Department has not announced any procurement authority for Project Meridian or said that participation will give members a role in awarding contracts.

Project Meridian also marks another formal government role for Musk after his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency. Hegseth described the new project as an effort to bring together people from outside traditional defense planning to examine how technology could change future warfare.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.