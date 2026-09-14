DECO Showcases Ultra-Compact 65W Fast-Charging Solution at Asia Charging Expo 2026

DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”), a semiconductor company specializing in ultra-short-range mmWave connectivity chip design, showcased its mmWave high-frequency SiP power ICs and related solutions at the 2026 Autumn Asia Charging Expo (ACE 2026), including an ultra-compact 65W fast-charging solution built on the DKP36xx series of chips and modules. Combining high-frequency operation, wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, and SiP integration, the solution increases power density while addressing dynamic response, safety isolation, and scalable automated production.

The significance of the solution goes beyond making a smaller 65W charger. As the fast-charging industry moves beyond power upgrades toward a greater focus on system efficiency and space utilization, advances in power devices alone are no longer sufficient to fully realize the performance potential of WBG semiconductors such as GaN and SiC. Control, isolation, gate drive, and overall system architecture must evolve together, while power-supply design is increasingly moving toward higher-frequency operation, greater integration, and system-level co-design. By deeply integrating mmWave wireless isolation technology with advanced power-control architecture, DECO provides a new architectural option for high-power-density power supplies.

Based on this solution, the 65W fast charger can be implemented in two compact form factors: the “Biscuit” form factor, with PCBA dimensions of 62.5 × 37.5 × 12 mm, and the “Cubelet” form factor, with PCBA dimensions of 36 × 27.5 × 26 mm. The solution supports high-frequency operation at 100 kHz, 300 kHz, 500 kHz, and 1 MHz. Higher switching frequencies help reduce the size of magnetic components, capacitors, and the overall power supply, bringing the system volume down to approximately one-quarter to one-third of that of conventional solutions and significantly increasing power density.

At the system level, the solution adopts a Secondary Master Control Architecture, in which the secondary side controls the primary side. This architecture features low loop-signal latency and fast dynamic response, helping minimize output-voltage fluctuations and accelerate recovery during load transients. For primary-side control, secondary-side control, isolation, and GaN gate-drive functions, DECO offers both discrete-chip and SiP solutions. The DKP3680 SiP Power IC integrates all four functions into a single chip, consolidating functions traditionally implemented by four discrete ICs. This helps simplify peripheral circuitry while reducing power-supply design complexity and overall system cost.

The solution is built on DECO’s proprietary MillConnex® mmWave wireless isolation technology, which enables low-latency isolated communication in high-frequency and high-voltage environments and meets the control requirements of fast-switching power-supply systems.

The 65W fast-charging solution represents a practical implementation of DECO’s integration of mmWave wireless isolation technology with power-control architecture. Beyond opening a new path toward further miniaturization of end-user charging devices, it also demonstrates the value of high-frequency architectures and chip-level integration in increasing power density, reducing peripheral components, and improving manufacturing consistency.

As power systems continue to evolve toward higher switching frequencies and greater integration, DECO will further advance the co-development of mmWave wireless isolation technology with GaN and SiC power devices and system architectures, accelerating validation and adoption across applications including fast charging, AI data centers and computing power supplies, new-energy and industrial power systems, and high-voltage automotive power electronics.

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