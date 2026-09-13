Movies & Series Launches Expanded Arabic-First Entertainment Discovery Platform for Egypt and MENA

CAIRO, Egypt – September 4, 2026 – Movies & Series has launched an expanded Arabic-language entertainment discovery platform designed to help audiences in Egypt and across the wider MENA region decide what to watch with less searching. Available atMovies & Series, the platform combines information about Arabic and international movies and television series with cinema listings, streaming availability, ratings, trailers, entertainment news , and recommendation tools.

The platform is built around a discovery-first approach. Rather than requiring users to move between multiple databases, cinema pages, and viewing services, Movies & Series organizes key title information in one place. Visitors can explore new releases, popular selections, current cinema titles, and content available through different streaming platforms .

Individual title pages provide practical information intended to support viewing decisions. Depending on the title, users may find a synopsis, production year, runtime, ratings, trailers, related titles, and viewing availability. Genre and regional browsing also help users navigate the catalog across Arabic and international content.

Movies & Series also includes mood-based recommendations designed to give users another way to discover content. Visitors can browse suggestions based on preferences such as excited, calm, sad, family, short, or unusual. Registered users can save titles, maintain lists, and manage viewing preferences for content they may want to revisit later.

“Entertainment discovery should feel clear, useful and relevant to the way people actually choose what to watch,” said Shady Salam, a representative of Movies & Series. “We created Movies & Series to give Arabic-speaking audiences a practical guide that combines title information, recommendations, and viewing availability in one experience.”

The platform also features entertainment news intended to help users follow new releases and developments across film and television. Cinema and streaming availability information is presented as a guide to help visitors identify where selected content may be available.

By bringing discovery tools together, the platform aims to simplify online browsing while giving Arabic-speaking audiences clearer context before choosing a film or series.

Movies & Series does not position itself as a streaming service and does not claim to host or own the films and television programs listed on the platform. Its role is to help users discover titles, review available information, and move more efficiently from interest to a viewing decision.

About Movies & Series

Movies & Series is an Arabic-first entertainment discovery website for films and television. The platform helps audiences explore Arabic and international titles, review essential title information, discover movie recommendations, follow entertainment news, watch movie trailers and series trailers, and find where selected content may be available to watch.

For more information, visit: https://moviesandseries.com/