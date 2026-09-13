OpenAI Pauses New $200 Pro Sign-Ups as Astra Demand Strains Infrastructure

OpenAI has temporarily stopped new subscriptions to its $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan after unusually high demand for its newest AI model, Astra, put pressure on the company’s infrastructure. Other options, including the API, Go and Plus plans, remain available.

OpenAI product leader Thibault Sottiaux announced the pause on X, saying the Pro tier creates the greatest strain on the company’s systems. He said OpenAI chose the smallest restriction that would allow it to maintain access for existing users while managing demand.

Astra Demand Exceeds OpenAI’s Expectations

OpenAI had warned a day earlier that it might need to suspend new Pro subscriptions if demand remained high. Sottiaux described interest in Astra as unprecedented and said the company had not seen comparable demand even during previous periods of rapid growth.

OpenAI has not disclosed how many people are attempting to subscribe each day or how long the pause will last. The company had increased Codex usage limits for paid users as recently as August, suggesting the capacity pressure developed more recently.

GPT-6 Astra launched on September 3 and has been rolling out across OpenAI’s paid products. OpenAI describes it as its most capable model for difficult work involving reasoning, coding, research, computer use and multi-step tasks.

The model’s launch also drew attention because OpenAI presented it as a major generational improvement in AI capabilities. Early coverage of Astra’s launch highlighted its focus on reasoning, coding and computer use, areas where major AI developers are competing closely.

Pro Users Put the Most Pressure on Capacity

The $200 Pro plan offers OpenAI’s highest usage allowances, making subscribers on that tier particularly demanding on computing resources. Sottiaux said OpenAI’s priority was maintaining strong service for people who already use its products rather than continuing to add Pro customers while infrastructure remains under pressure.

The company has previously adjusted access and usage limits as demand for its models changed. An OpenAI community discussion on Codex limits showed that usage allowances for paid customers were reset several times in August.

OpenAI has not provided a date for reopening $200 Pro subscriptions. The pause will remain temporary while the company works to support demand for Astra across its services.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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