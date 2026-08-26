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Cudio Reports 96% Client Retention as an Odoo Gold Partner

ByEthan Lin

Aug 26, 2026

Cudio, an Odoo Gold Partner that provides ERP implementation and support, has reported a 96% client retention rate. The figure appears on Cudio’s official Odoo partner profile and shows that most clients continue working with the company after their initial engagement.

ERP implementation doesn’t end when a system goes live. Businesses often require ongoing support, upgrades, integrations, workflow changes, and user training as their operations develop. Changing providers can require another team to learn the company’s processes, system configuration, and technical history.

Cudio’s retention rate reflects a model built around senior access and firsthand operating experience. Clients work directly with senior consultants and founders, while seven team members have implemented Odoo within their own businesses. With experience leading more than 50 migrations from systems such as SAP, NetSuite, Oracle, and Dynamics, Cudio can support clients from legacy-system migration through ongoing maintenance and upgrades without handing the relationship to a new team after launch.

The company begins each implementation by reviewing the client’s existing systems, workflows, and operational requirements. Its team then manages configuration, testing, data migration, training, and deployment. After launch, Cudio continues to support system changes and technical issues.

“A high retention rate matters because it shows that our clients continue to find value in the relationship after deployment,” said Gordon Cummins, CEO of Cudio. “Our team remains involved as clients resolve issues, adjust workflows, and expand how they use Odoo.”

Cudio works with businesses that operate across multiple systems, locations, sales channels, or legal entities. Its team includes specialists in finance, operations, project management, functional consulting, and Odoo development.

The company’s 96% retention rate provides businesses evaluating an Odoo Gold Partner with a measurable indicator of the strength of its client relationships. However, Cudio advises businesses to consider several factors when selecting an implementation provider, including relevant experience, project scope, communication, post-launch support, and the provider’s ability to understand operational requirements.

About Cudio

Cudio is an Odoo Gold Partner providing ERP implementation, migration, customization, integration, upgrades, rescue, and ongoing support. Its team brings more than 30 years of combined experience in technology, finance, and leadership and works with complex, multinational, and omnichannel businesses.

More information is available at www.cudio.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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