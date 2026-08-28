UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Gift Box: A Collector’s Set Designed to Keep Devices Powered

For Honkai: Star Rail fans, a limited-edition collaboration is about more than the products themselves—it is also about whether the unboxing experience feels special. UGREEN’s officially licensed Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box is built around that idea, combining practical charging accessories with Yao Guang-themed collectibles that can be displayed on a shelf or carried as part of an everyday tech setup.

The gift box is currently available in the United States for $199.99 , reduced from its regular price of $249.99. It includes four UGREEN co-branded accessories, along with exclusive collectible items available only in the gift-box set. Built around the theme “Power Up for the Next Trailblaze,” the collection blends character-inspired design with everyday charging and tracking tools for travel, conventions, gaming, and daily use.

An Unboxing Experience That Starts With the Box

The packaging is one of the first highlights. Rather than standard retail packaging, the gift box uses a layered, unfolding design. Once opened, it reveals Yao Guang’s signature peacock-feather-inspired visual elements at its center.

Inside are four UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail co-branded products:

UGREEN MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition

UGREEN Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition

UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition

UGREEN FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition

The box also includes exclusive Yao Guang-themed collectibles: an acrylic stand, a tin badge, a holographic ticket, and a themed pouch for the power bank. These items are available only in the Limited Collectible Gift Box.

A Closer Look at the Tech

One of the key products in the box is the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank. According to UGREEN, it has a 10,000mAh capacity, supports Qi2-certified 15W magnetic wireless charging, and delivers up to 30W wired output through USB-C. It can also charge multiple devices using wired and wireless connections at the same time, making it useful for long travel days, events, or times when access to a wall outlet is limited.

The compact Nexode Air 65W Charger uses GaN technology and features foldable prongs. With up to 65W of output, it is not limited to phone charging; depending on a device’s charging requirements, it can also support tablets, handheld gaming devices, and compatible laptops.

The Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable adds a practical travel feature to the set. It supports up to 100W Power Delivery charging and uses a retractable design to help reduce cable clutter—particularly useful for people who carry several devices at once.

Finally, the FineTrack Mini 2 is a compact tracker compatible with Apple Find My. It can be attached to keys, placed in a backpack or suitcase, or carried in a gear pouch. Its audible alert can help users locate important belongings more easily.

More Than a Display Item

Whether the full set is the right choice depends on what a buyer is looking for. Anyone who only needs a power bank may find it more straightforward to purchase the MagFlow Air separately. However, the full gift box offers a more complete package for Honkai: Star Rail fans who also want practical charging gear.

The exclusive Yao Guang collectibles make the set more than a group of electronics. At the same time, the charger, power bank, cable, and tracker give it everyday functionality beyond standard character merchandise.

The broader UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail collection also includes the Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition, sold separately. It supports up to 45W fast charging and includes a built-in USB-C cable and smart display, but it is not included in the Limited Collectible Gift Box.

For fans who want their charging accessories to feel like part of their next Trailblaze, this gift box brings together functional tech, limited collectibles, and a display-worthy unboxing experience.