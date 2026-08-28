Seven01 Trades Builds Track Record Before Membership

Seven01 Trades , a pre-market trading education and market-information platform, is documenting its daily stock-selection process and reported outcomes before expanding its paid membership. The company says the approach is intended to provide greater visibility into its process by documenting selected setups before their outcomes are known.

While Seven01 Trades is now expanding its public-facing platform, the company says the methodology behind the service has been in use since 2020.

The company emphasizes that these figures represent historical results and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Rather than focusing exclusively on successful examples, Seven01 Trades says its record includes setups that reach their stated objectives, setups that reach their predefined risk limits, and setups that conclude without reaching either outcome. The company describes the practice as an effort to provide a more complete view of its process over time.

A Focus on Process

The company was founded around the idea that retail traders can face an overwhelming volume of market alerts, watchlists, and competing information.

Seven01 Trades has developed a model centered on one selected pre-market setup each morning rather than a large number of daily alerts.

Each selected setup is documented with a defined entry, profit target, stop-loss level, and time-based exit parameter, allowing observers to see the framework before the outcome is known.

The company describes these elements as part of a structured educational framework designed to demonstrate how a trading process can be organized.

The name Seven01 reflects the company’s schedule. Its daily setup is prepared for 7:01 AM Eastern Time, before the regular U.S. market session begins.

“Seven01 was created around a simple idea: traders don’t necessarily need more alerts. They need a clear process,” said Mike Issa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seven01 Trades.

More Than 1,000 Documented Trades Since 2020

According to company records, the model has been applied across more than 1,000 documented trades since 2020.

The company reports a historical win rate of approximately 90% and a profit factor above 3. Seven01 Trades also reports that its strategy has exceeded the performance of the S&P 500 by triple-digit percentage margins in each of the past five years.

“These results are not being presented as a prediction of what will happen in the future,” said Issa. “They are intended to show that this is not a strategy we created yesterday. It is a process we have been using, documenting, and refining since 2020.”

The company says its current public documentation initiative is designed to allow observers to see how that same process is applied in real time.

Documenting the Process

Transparency is a central part of the company’s stated approach.

Seven01 Trades publishes its selected setup before the outcome is known and subsequently documents what happened.

The company says this process is intended to give observers an opportunity to evaluate the methodology over a period of time rather than relying on individual examples presented after the fact.

“Anyone can show you a winning trade after it happened. We want people to see the setup before they know the outcome,” said Issa.

He added, “We would rather show every outcome, good, bad, or uneventful, and let the record speak for itself.”

The company says the public record is intended to provide context around both favorable and unfavorable outcomes while showing how its stated process is applied from one session to the next.

“We decided to build the public track record first and the membership second,” said Issa.

The Pre-Market Approach

Seven01 Trades focuses its educational content on the pre-market period, when securities can trade before the regular U.S. market session opens.

During this period, market activity can be influenced by overnight developments, company announcements, earnings reports, trading volume, and other publicly available information.

The company’s process considers factors including market momentum, trading volume, technical patterns, and reported catalysts when identifying a potential setup.

The objective is to demonstrate a defined process within a specific time window rather than encourage continuous monitoring throughout the trading day.

“Our goal is not to keep traders staring at a screen all day. Seven01 is built around one focused educational setup during the pre-market session,” said Issa.

Building the Company in Public

Seven01 Trades is an emerging brand, but the company says its underlying methodology has been in use since 2020.

Its founder describes public documentation as an intentional next stage in the company’s development.

The approach places emphasis on documenting activity over time rather than relying on isolated examples or projections about future results.

The company says its broader educational focus is centered on consistency, risk awareness, transparency, and a repeatable process.

“One setup. One system. Every morning,” said Issa.

Recognition for Pre-Market Trading Education

Seven01 Trades was recognized as the Best Pre-Market Trading Education and Strategy Platform in New Jersey of 2026 by EvergreenAwards.com. The recognition highlights the platform’s focus on structured pre-market education, defined trading parameters, and a process designed to help observers understand how market setups are identified and documented. Seven01 Trades says the award adds to its commitment to transparency and reinforces its goal of providing an educational framework centered on consistency, risk awareness, and a repeatable approach to pre-market market analysis.

An Educational and Informational Focus

Seven01 Trades describes itself as an educational and informational service.

The company does not provide individualized investment advice and is not an investment adviser, broker, or fund.

Its content is intended to demonstrate a defined trading process and document reported outcomes for informational and educational purposes.

Trading securities involves substantial risk, and no particular outcome is guaranteed. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Historical performance figures referenced by Seven01 Trades are based on company records unless otherwise stated and have not necessarily been independently audited or verified.

The company’s published examples and historical statistics should not be interpreted as a prediction of future performance or as a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

By combining a single daily setup with predefined parameters, more than five years of historical documentation, and ongoing public reporting, Seven01 Trades is developing an educational model focused on process and transparency.

As the company continues documenting its activity, Seven01 Trades plans to use that public record as the foundation for the continued expansion of its membership platform.

Additional information about Seven01 Trades and its educational content is available through Seven01 Trades , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram . You can email them at mike@issacapital.com .

About Seven01 Trades

Seven01 Trades is a pre-market trading education and market-information platform focused on demonstrating a structured approach to daily market analysis. The company centers its educational content on one selected pre-market setup each morning, with predefined parameters and subsequent documentation of the reported outcome.

According to company records, the methodology behind Seven01 Trades has been in use since 2020 and has been applied across more than 1,000 documented trades.

Seven01 Trades is an educational and informational service and does not provide individualized investment advice or guarantee trading results.