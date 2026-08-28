Team Johnston Real Estate Announces Expansion of Free VA Home Buying Education Program and Military Relocation Services Across Western Washington

Team Johnston Real Estate today announced the expansion of its free VA home buying education program and Military Relocation Specialist services to support veterans, active duty military personnel, and relocating homebuyers throughout Thurston County and Washington’s coastal communities. The expanded initiative reflects the firm’s continued commitment to providing educational resources and personalized relocation guidance for individuals and families navigating the home buying process.

The expanded program will provide additional educational opportunities for buyers using VA home loan benefits while strengthening relocation assistance for military families receiving Permanent Change of Station orders, first time buyers, investors, and individuals moving to Washington from other states. The initiative also extends Team Johnston Real Estate’s support to buyers relocating to Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Ocean Shores, Westport, Long Beach, and surrounding communities.

“Our goal has always been to help people make informed real estate decisions through education, communication, and personalized guidance,” said Michelle Johnston of Team Johnston Real Estate. “By expanding our VA home buying education program and relocation services, we hope to make the transition easier for military families and other buyers who are moving to Western Washington.”

Supporting Military Families Through Education

The expanded initiative builds upon Team Johnston Real Estate’s longstanding involvement with the military community. Dane and Michelle Johnston regularly host complimentary VA home buying classes designed to help veterans and active duty military members better understand the home purchasing process, financing options, and local housing market conditions.

In addition to educational programs, the team actively volunteers with the Lacey Veterans Service Hub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and military families throughout Thurston County. Dane Johnston also volunteers his time transporting veterans and active duty military personnel to counseling sessions and medical appointments, reflecting the team’s ongoing commitment to community service beyond real estate transactions.

Expanded Relocation Assistance for Buyers Moving to Washington

As more buyers relocate to Washington for military assignments, employment opportunities, retirement, and lifestyle changes, Team Johnston Real Estate has expanded its relocation services to provide personalized assistance before, during, and after the purchasing process.

The expanded program includes virtual consultations for out of state buyers, neighborhood guidance, property evaluations, and market education to help clients make informed decisions, even when purchasing a home remotely. The team regularly assists buyers who relocate to Washington sight unseen by providing detailed property information and local market insights throughout the transaction.

Experience Supporting the Expansion

The newly expanded services are supported by decades of experience serving buyers and sellers throughout Western Washington.

Dane Johnston brings 29 years of real estate experience and is recognized for his expertise in land sales, property valuation, and residential real estate throughout Thurston County. Michelle Johnston, originally from South Africa, contributes more than 12 years of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate residential transactions while providing personalized client service.

Together, the team has achieved more than $400 million in lifetime sales volume and averages more than 28 completed real estate transactions annually. Their experience spans residential homes, waterfront properties, land, farms, and multifamily investments.

In addition to residential brokerage services, Dane and Michelle also own a property management business, allowing them to provide practical insight for clients interested in investment properties and long term real estate ownership.

Recognition Built on Client Service

The expansion of Team Johnston Real Estate’s educational and relocation services is supported by a history of professional recognition and client satisfaction.

The team has received multiple Five Star Professional Customer Service Awards from Seattle Magazine and holds the Military Relocation Specialist designation. These accomplishments reflect years of experience serving a wide variety of clients, including first time homebuyers, military families, investors, seniors transitioning to new homes, and buyers relocating from outside Washington.

Rather than focusing solely on transactions, the team emphasizes communication, education, and long term relationships throughout every stage of the buying and selling process.

Serving Communities Across Western Washington

Through the expanded initiative, Team Johnston Real Estate will continue serving buyers and sellers throughout Olympia , Lacey , Tumwater , Ocean Shores , Westport , Long Beach , and the greater Thurston County region.

Olympia remains one of the firm’s primary markets, where the team recently represented a waterfront transaction valued at approximately $1.8 million. Their experience also extends throughout Washington’s coastal communities, including Ocean Shores, where the team currently represents a waterfront listing valued at approximately $1.1 million and has invested in future residential development.

The expanded educational resources and relocation support are intended to complement the team’s existing expertise in residential, waterfront, land, farm, and multifamily real estate while helping buyers better understand the opportunities available throughout Western Washington.

Continued Investment in the Community

The expanded program reflects Team Johnston Real Estate’s ongoing investment in the communities it serves.

Beyond real estate, Dane and Michelle Johnston remain active volunteers supporting veterans and local nonprofit organizations. They also plan to increase their involvement with an animal rescue nonprofit in Ocean Shores while continuing their community outreach efforts throughout Thurston County.

Their approach combines professional real estate guidance with a commitment to serving local residents through education, volunteerism, and community engagement.

About Team Johnston Real Estate

Team Johnston Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, investors, military families, and relocating clients throughout Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Ocean Shores, Westport, Long Beach, and the greater Thurston County region. The team specializes in residential homes, waterfront properties, land, farms, multifamily investments, and military relocation services. With more than $400 million in lifetime sales volume, nearly three decades of combined industry experience, multiple Five Star Professional Customer Service Awards from Seattle Magazine, and Military Relocation Specialist expertise, Team Johnston Real Estate continues to provide market knowledge and personalized guidance for clients throughout Western Washington.

To learn more about Team Johnston Real Estate, visit their Website , read client feedback on Google Reviews , or connect with the team through Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram for the latest real estate updates, market insights, and community news. You can email directly to mjohnston@listings.com .