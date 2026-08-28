Amazon Adds 2 Million Nvidia GPUs as AWS Deepens AI Infrastructure Partnership

Amazon Web Services is expanding its partnership with Nvidia with plans to deploy another 2 million Nvidia GPUs across its data centers in 2027 and 2028. The agreement covers Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra GPUs and follows an earlier commitment to deploy more than 1 million Nvidia GPUs starting this year.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms, although the scale of the hardware involved puts the agreement at tens of billions of dollars based on typical GPU costs. Nvidia said demand for its infrastructure on AWS has exceeded expectations since the companies announced their previous expansion five months ago.

Partnership Extends Beyond Nvidia GPUs

Under the expanded partnership, AWS will integrate more of Nvidia’s technology across its infrastructure, including networking hardware, Vera CPUs, open AI models, data processing software, and robotics technology.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said the company will also supply an unspecified number of Vera CPUs to AWS, with some integrated with Rubin GPUs and others deployed independently. Nvidia expects Vera to be adopted by major hyperscalers, AI labs, neocloud providers, and system manufacturers.

AWS will also make Nvidia’s Nemotron open models available through Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker. Amazon plans to use Nvidia’s physical AI stack, including Omniverse, Cosmos, Isaac, and Jetson, across its warehouse robotics operations.

Amazon Continues Developing Its Own AI Chips

The expanded Nvidia relationship comes as AWS continues investing in its own processors. Amazon has developed Trainium accelerators for AI workloads and Graviton CPUs for general-purpose cloud computing, with the company exploring sales of Trainium chips for use outside its own data centers.

Amazon recently said its custom-chip business had passed a $25 billion annualized revenue run rate. The company has also reported $225 billion in commitments involving AI customers including Anthropic and OpenAI.

Nvidia Reports $96.2 Billion Quarterly Revenue

Nvidia announced the AWS expansion alongside its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results. Revenue reached $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year earlier, while data-center revenue rose 117% to $89 billion.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $108 billion as production shipments of its next-generation Rubin GPUs begin contributing to sales.

Nvidia has also committed $279 billion to secure supply and manufacturing capacity for current and future data-center projects, up from $119 billion in the previous quarter. That includes $92 billion in projected spending for the remainder of the current fiscal year and another $87 billion for fiscal 2028.

CEO Jensen Huang said during the earnings call that increasing AI compute is allowing customers to generate more useful AI output, which is driving continued infrastructure spending.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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