A Trillion-Yuan Opportunity Takes Flight! The 28th China Hi-Tech Fair Low-Altitude Economy & General Aviation Industry Expo Is Now Launched

Commercial eVTOL intercity routes are now operating across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; drone delivery services in plateau regions are overcoming geographical constraints; and air traffic management platforms in multiple cities are enabling coordinated operations of helicopters, drones, and other aircraft. These developments signal that low-altitude operations are becoming increasingly integrated into economic and social activity.

As a national strategic emerging industry, the low-altitude economy and general aviation have moved from policy vision to accelerated, large-scale development. The low-altitude economy has been included in the Government Work Report for three consecutive years and identified in the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan as a strategic emerging industry cluster to be cultivated at a faster pace. The newly revised Civil Aviation Law of the People’s Republic of China further states that “the State encourages the development of general aviation, accelerates the development of a general aviation infrastructure network, and fosters the general aviation market,” providing a stronger legal and institutional foundation for industry growth.

Against this backdrop, the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair Low-Altitude Economy & General Aviation Industry Expo will be held in Shenzhen from November 26–28, 2026. The Expo is committed to building an international industry platform integrating technology showcases, business matchmaking, policy insights, and scenario-based experiences.

Why Exhibit?

Backed by China Hi-Tech Fair, Continuing a Legacy of Innovation

Approved by the State Council, China Hi-Tech Fair is a national-level exhibition and is recognized alongside the Canton Fair and China International Import Expo as one of China’s three major exhibitions. Known as “China’s No. 1 Technology Show,” it has been successfully held for 27 editions since its launch in 1999, witnessing innovations such as Tencent QQ, Netac USB flash drives, BYD “iron” batteries, XPENG AEROHT flying cars, and HighGreat drones move from exhibition halls to the market and beyond.

At the Heart of the Industry, Connecting Global Resources

Shenzhen is a leading policy hub and industrial cluster for China’s low-altitude economy. It has enacted China’s first local legislation dedicated to the low-altitude economy, hosts more than 1,900 companies across the industry chain, and plans to develop 1,200 takeoff and landing sites and 1,000 routes. It is also home to the world’s first Smart Integrated Lower Airspace System (SILAS). Here, policy, technology, capital, and markets converge efficiently, creating a highly competitive environment for business growth.

Full Industry Chain Coverage, Precise Business Matching

With more than 20,000 m² of exhibition space and over 300 leading companies from across the industry chain, the Expo features five dedicated exhibition areas covering key industry needs:

1. Core Components & Propulsion Systems

Advanced Materials: Lightweight, high-strength materials including carbon fiber, fiberglass, titanium alloys, and aluminum alloys;

Energy & Propulsion: Aviation motors, engines, propellers/ducted fans, electronic control and energy storage systems, batteries, hybrid propulsion systems, and more;

Avionics & Flight Control: Integrated avionics systems, flight control systems, display systems, intelligent sensing modules, and more;

Airframe & Structures: Landing gear, propellers, wings, frames, aviation seats, composite materials, and more.

2. Aircraft Manufacturing & Integration

General Aviation Aircraft: Business jets, commuter aircraft, helicopters, light sport aircraft, turboprop aircraft, amphibious aircraft, gyroplanes, gliders, and more.

New Electric & Unmanned Aircraft: Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), electric fixed-wing drones, hybrid aircraft, consumer, industrial and defense-grade drones, large unmanned cargo aircraft, and more.

3. Infrastructure & Airspace Management

Ground Infrastructure: General aviation airports, helipads, hangars, maintenance facilities, fueling stations, and more;

Communications, Navigation, Surveillance & Security: Communication systems, navigation systems, surveillance systems, meteorological monitoring systems, defense and counter-UAS systems, and more;

Airspace Management & Operations Systems: Airspace management systems, unmanned aircraft traffic management systems, flight data platforms, flight service systems, and more.

4. Application Scenarios & Operational Services

Operations & Management Platforms: Low-altitude operation service platforms, unmanned aircraft traffic management systems, drone cloud platforms, general aviation flight service systems, mission planning and swarm control software, and operations command center simulators.

Application Solutions: Professional solutions for drone logistics and delivery, special cargo transport, surveying and exploration, power grid inspection, policing and security, emergency rescue, firefighting, and more.

5. Interactive Experience & Industry Ecosystem

Interactive Experiences: Low-altitude flight VR demonstrations, hands-on drone simulators, general aviation flight simulation experiences, and more;

Technology Competitions: Drone football challenges, general aviation flight simulation competitions, drone simulation races, drone performances, and more;

Talent & Education: Cutting-edge research from research institutions and universities, industry-academia-research collaboration projects, and talent development programs.

Covering the entire value chain from materials, components, and aircraft manufacturing to operations, services, and talent development, the Expo helps exhibitors connect directly with target customers and business partners.

High-Level Event Program to Enhance Brand Value

The 3rd China Low-Altitude Economy Industry Expo & Summit Forum

China General Aviation Innovation and Development Conference

New Product Launch & Promotion Events

Global Procurement Matchmaking Conference

Global Investment & Financing Matchmaking Session

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Policy experts, industry leaders, and leading investors will gather to provide a one-stop platform for policy insights, technology exchange, business cooperation, and capital matchmaking.

Extensive Media Exposure to Strengthen Industry Influence

The recently concluded 27th China Hi-Tech Fair generated more than 7 billion online impressions and coverage from over 3,000 media outlets across 120 countries and regions, attracting 450,000 professional visitors. Exhibitors gain high-profile brand exposure and greater industry visibility.

Early-Bird Offers Now Available — Secure Your Booth Today!

Seize the trillion-yuan market opportunity and secure a prime exhibition space. Early-bird booking is now open, offering exhibitors limited-time preferential rates, along with promotional opportunities including featured placement on the official WeChat account, pre-show livestream company visits, and media promotion during the Expo. Booths are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

We warmly invite companies engaged in R&D and manufacturing, operations and services, infrastructure development, investment, and other segments of the industry chain to join China Hi-Tech Fair. Based in Shenzhen and connected to the world, let us pursue new opportunities and create shared success in the rapidly growing low-altitude economy.