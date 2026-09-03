Blackcat Brings Euro Cards and IBAN Accounts Together for Everyday Payments

Blackcat provides European customers with euro payment cards connected to a euro IBAN account, bringing everyday payments, account management, and multiple card options together within one platform.

The service is designed around the different ways individuals and households manage their spending. Customers can choose from plastic, virtual, additional, family, and kids cards while managing them through a single Blackcat account.

Through its euro card with IBAN offering, Blackcat aims to simplify both online and offline euro payments while giving users greater control over how individual cards are used.

Multiple Cards for Different Spending Needs

Rather than limiting an account to a single payment card, Blackcat provides several options for different purposes.

Virtual cards can be used for online purchases without exposing the details of a user’s primary physical card. Spending limits can also be customised, giving customers additional control over digital transactions.

Additional cards provide separate card numbers for users who want to keep certain expenses apart. Family and kids cards can be connected to the primary account, allowing spending to be managed across multiple cards. Daily or monthly limits can be applied where required.

Blackcat also supports contactless payments. Cardholders can make up to five consecutive contactless transactions without entering a PIN, subject to a combined €150 limit.

Card Fees and ATM Withdrawal Limits

Blackcat currently offers free card issuance for its standard card offering, alongside free account maintenance and standard initial worldwide delivery.

ATM withdrawals are free up to €200 per month. The stated withdrawal limits are €5,000 per day and €10,000 per month, with limits shared across cards connected to the account.

Customers who require two or more cards are charged €2 per month, while replacement of an expired card is free. Express tracked delivery is also available, with the cost depending on the shipment.

Rewards for Everyday Spending

Blackcat combines its payment functionality with a loyalty programme that provides rewards for eligible spending.

Customers may receive cashback on everyday card purchases as well as rewards within selected categories. The programme is intended to turn regular card activity into additional benefits without requiring customers to manage a separate payment product.

Security and Regulatory Oversight

Security measures form an important part of Blackcat’s card infrastructure. The service states that it complies with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), while 3D Secure technology is enabled to provide additional protection for online card transactions.

Blackcat also states that its systems are aligned with ISO 27001 information security standards and undergo independent audits. Its services operate in accordance with GDPR requirements for the protection of personal information.

Blackcat is issued by Papaya Ltd., an Electronic Money Institution authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), registration number C55146.

Client funds are safeguarded in accordance with applicable legislation. As the accounts are electronic money accounts rather than traditional bank deposit accounts, funds held in them are not covered by the Depositor Compensation Scheme.

About Blackcat

Blackcat is a European financial services platform providing euro accounts, payment cards, transfers, wallets, and related everyday payment tools through its mobile application. Its card range includes physical, virtual, additional, family, and kids cards designed for different payment and spending requirements.