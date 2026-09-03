Invitation from Nanchang, Jiangxi! Call for Exhibitors for 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo

Against booming industrial momentum, Nanchang, Jiangxi is set to stage the 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo this October. Our call for exhibitors and investors has officially kicked off.

Spanning three high-growth sectors—aviation manufacturing, commercial aerospace, and the low-altitude economy—the expo offers Aviation & Aerospace companies across China a comprehensive platform for brand exposure, business matchmaking, investment-financing matchmaking, contract signing, and regional expansion. With a strong focus on real business outcomes and successful project implementation, it is set to become Central China’s premier Aviation & Aerospace industry event for investment, collaboration, and growth.

Focus on High-value Tracks, Seize Cutting-edge Industrial Opportunities

Closely aligned with China’s Aviation Power national strategy and its broader drive to develop the low-altitude economy, the expo draws on Nanchang’s profound aviation-industry heritage and its strategic position at the heart of Central China’s Aviation & Aerospace sector. It harnesses five key strengths: a well-established aircraft manufacturing cluster, core supporting capabilities for large-size aircraft, authoritative airworthiness certification platforms, real-world low-altitude application scenarios, and integrated development of commercial aerospace. Integrating achievement display, investment-financing matchmaking, technological iteration and project implementation, the expo builds a world-class professional service platform for the Aviation & Aerospace industry. It helps enterprises capitalize on policy-driven opportunities, expand into the Central China market, and establish solid regional industrial deployment.

Building on Nanchang’s complete aircraft final-assembly capacity, national-level airworthiness certification qualifications and full-chain Aviation & Aerospace supporting ecosystem, the expo unlocks new collaboration opportunities across aviation manufacturing, commercial aerospace, and the low-altitude economy. It provides a high-profile platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and accelerating the commercialization of real-world low-altitude applications.

30,000 m² of Exhibition Space Connecting Supply with Demand

Planned with 30,000 square meters of exhibition area, the expo is expected to bring together more than 300 high-quality enterprises from Aviation & Aerospace, low-altitude economy and relevant upstream and downstream sectors. Over 30,000 professional buyers, investment institutions, government and corporate delegates, as well as representatives from research institutes, universities and industrial parks across China will be invited onsite.

Focused on real production capacity, competitive hardware products and implementable projects, the expo will feature ten dedicated exhibition zones across its three sectors—aviation manufacturing, commercial aerospace, and the low-altitude economy—fully covering the whole Aviation & Aerospace manufacturing industrial chain.

Aviation Manufacturing Sector

Jiangxi Aviation Industry Achievements Zone

Showcases the achievements of Jiangxi’s aviation industry, including aviation-industry development plans and policy initiatives across the province, progress in developing the “Ganpo Aerial Corridor”, and the growth of major industrial parks such as Nanchang Aviation City.

Complete Aircraft and Aviation Propulsion Zone

Features domestically developed large-size aircraft, trainer aircraft, helicopters and general-aviation aircraft, alongside propulsion systems including turbofan, turboshaft, turboprop and piston engines.

Advanced Aviation-Aerospace Materials and Airborne Systems Zone

Presents advanced materials for Aviation & Aerospace applications, innovative material-processing technologies, and airborne systems encompassing avionics, flight control and navigation, communications, and mission payloads.

Aviation Components and Precision Manufacturing Zone

Showcases aviation structural components, composite parts, forged, cast, and sheet-metal components, aviation standard fasteners, precision machining, additive manufacturing, and specialized manufacturing processes and technologies.

Commercial Aerospace Sector

Launch Vehicles and Launch Services Zone

Featuring commercial launch vehicles, reusable rockets, rocket engines, launch control systems, ground-launch support equipment, and integrated commercial launch service solutions.

Satellite Development, Manufacturing and Applications Zone

Showcasing complete-satellite R&D and manufacturing, satellite payloads, satellite-enabled application services, low-Earth-orbit satellite IoT solutions, and satellite big-data applications.

Space-Based Laser Communications and Aerospace Support Zone

Presenting space-based laser communication terminals, inter-satellite and satellite-to-ground laser communication systems and core components, ground-based laser communication receivers, specialized materials for space applications, spacecraft assembly and testing, telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) systems, operation and maintenance services.

Low-Altitude Economy Sector

Low-Altitude Aircraft Zone

Featuring a diverse range of complete low-altitude aircraft, including passenger and cargo eVTOL aircraft, flying cars, industrial-grade drones, and specialized unmanned low-altitude aircraft.

Low-Altitude Propulsion Systems and Core Components Zone

Showcasing electric aviation motors, motor controllers, aviation power batteries, propellers, ducted fans, reducer and transmission assemblies, aviation connectors and wiring harnesses, and a wide range of propulsion-system sensors.

Low-Altitude Applications Zone

Presenting real-world solutions across emergency response—including forest-fire prevention and emergency medical air transport—agricultural and forestry protection, smart farming, pest and disease control, power-grid inspection, urban management, low-altitude logistics, land surveying and mapping, and maritime security.

20+ High-Level Events to Accelerate Partnerships and Projects

More than 20 high-level, specially curated industry events will be held throughout the expo. Closely aligned with national industrial policies, industry challenges, and business needs, the programme will feature dedicated sessions on supply-and-demand matchmaking and industrial collaboration, new product launches and innovation showcases, investment and financing, investment promotion and policy briefings, as well as aviation science outreach.

Participants will engage in in-depth discussions on key frontier topics including large-aircraft industrial chain upgrading, commercialization of commercial aerospace, policy implementation for the low-altitude economy, and innovation in airworthiness technologies.

The expo will also adopt an innovative two-dimensional model combining static achievement displays and targeted project-oriented negotiations. Breaking down barriers among technology, talent, capital and projects, it will efficiently facilitate business partnerships, technology commercialization and project signing. It builds a full-loop service ecosystem covering exhibition participation, exchange, matchmaking and project implementation.

A Rich Aviation Heritage Powering a New Engine of Regional Growth

Known as China’s “Hero City”, Nanchang is the birthplace of New China’s aviation industry. It is also among China’s first national comprehensive demonstration zones for the general-aviation industry and a core host region for the Yangtze River Delta Large Aircraft Industrial Cluster (including Jiangxi). The city ranks as one of China’s earliest core bases for Aviation & Aerospace research, design and manufacturing.

Nanchang hosts three major centrally-administered aviation SOEs: AVIC, COMAC and AECC. It boasts a solid portfolio of innovation platforms including the AVIC Hongdu Aircraft Design Institute, Beihang University Jiangxi Research Institute and Jiangxi Aviation Research Institute. These entities support a complete industrial ecosystem covering complete-aircraft R&D and manufacturing, aero-engines, precision components, advanced aviation-aerospace materials, test-flight validation and general-aviation operations. Nanchang serves as a critical national base for domestic trainer-aircraft development, civil-aircraft R&D & production, and core component supply for large-size aircraft.

As of 2025, Nanchang has more than 500 Aviation & Aerospace-related market entities, generating nearly RMB 100 billion in total annual operating revenue.

Bridging Industries · Boosting Business

From October 31–November 4, 2026, Nanchang, Jiangxi warmly welcomes enterprises, research institutions and industry elites worldwide active in aviation manufacturing, commercial aerospace and the low-altitude economy to gather in the Hero City. Join this landmark annual industry event this autumn and jointly build a new benchmark for the Aviation & Aerospace industry.

Exhibitor Enquiries: +86 198 6486 1739

AVIATION MANUFACTURING · COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE · LOW-ALTITUDE ECONOMY

October 31–November 4, 2026

Nanchang Greenland International Expo Center · Nanchang, China

30,000m² Exhibition Area

300+ Exhibitors

30,000+ Professional Visitors

A comprehensive one-stop platform for brand exposure, business matchmaking, investor connections, contract signing, and regional expansion.