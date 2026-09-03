Trainocate Malaysia Expands ISC2 Cybersecurity Pathways to Address National Cyber Talent Shortfall

Trainocate Malaysia, a leading provider of IT and professional development training solutions, has launched its Gain In-Demand Cybersecurity Skills with ISC2 Certifications initiative to help Malaysian organizations strengthen cyber defense capabilities and protect critical digital infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Digital, Malaysia’s cybersecurity workforce requirement was projected to reach 28,068 professionals by 2026. Compared with the 16,765 cybersecurity personnel recorded by CyberSecurity Malaysia as of July 2024, this represents a projected shortfall of 11,303 professionals, or approximately 40.3%. This talent challenge comes amid an evolving threat landscape, with MyCERT’s Cyber999 Incident Response Centre recording 7,616 cybersecurity incidents in 2025. Together, these developments underscore the growing need for certified, highly skilled cybersecurity practitioners across both the public and private sectors.

To support national cyber resilience and narrow this gap, Trainocate Malaysia’s refreshed campaign provides structured learning pathways across ISC2’s globally recognized cybersecurity certifications. The initiative caters to professionals across different experience levels, covering:

Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Certified in Governance, Risk and Compliance (CGRC)

Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP)

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

“With digital transformation accelerating across every sector in Malaysia, cyber resilience is no longer just an IT operational need. It is a core business imperative,” said Ruby Kaur, Managing Director of Trainocate Malaysia. “Through our official ISC2 training pathways, Trainocate Malaysia is committed to helping professionals validate their security expertise while enabling organizations to bridge critical skills gaps through globally recognized certifications and HRD Corp claimable training programs.”

As an official training provider, Trainocate Malaysia delivers instructor-led training conducted by certified experts using authorized ISC2 courseware. Participants receive instructor-led, exam-focused training designed to build practical cybersecurity knowledge aligned with roles such as cybersecurity analysts, cloud security architects, CISOs, systems administrators and software engineers.

For more information about the campaign, visit: https://trainocate.com.my/campaigns/gain-in-demand-cybersecurity-skills-with-isc2-certifications

About Trainocate Malaysia

With over 30 years of experience, Trainocate is a trusted provider of IT and professional training accredited by HRD Corp, empowering individuals and organizations to build critical digital skills for a rapidly evolving workforce.

In Malaysia, Trainocate supports workforce transformation through industry-recognized certifications and practical, outcome-based learning, contributing to the development of future-ready talent.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.