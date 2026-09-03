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WaihuiLab Launches Chinese-Language Forex Education and Independent Broker Review Platform

ByEthan Lin

Sep 3, 2026

WaihuiLab, a Chinese-language forex education and research website, has launched a platform designed to help readers better understand forex trading, broker regulation, trading costs, and the factors involved in evaluating forex service providers.

Available at https://waihuilab.com/, the website combines educational resources with detailed reviews of regulated forex brokers. Rather than publishing large ranking lists, WaihuiLab focuses on reviewing a smaller selection of platforms in greater detail.

The website currently features reviews and comparisons involving XM and Exness, with additional regulated brokers planned for future coverage.

A Focus on Verifiable Broker Information

WaihuiLab’s review methodology emphasizes regulatory verification. Its broker reviews identify the relevant operating entities and regulatory licenses so that readers can independently check the information through regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority, Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The website also examines practical considerations including minimum deposits, account structures, spreads, withdrawal processes, Chinese-language support, and the regulatory entity under which different customers may be registered.

Where information comes directly from a broker rather than an independent source, WaihuiLab aims to identify that distinction for readers.

Free Forex Education for Chinese-Speaking Readers

Alongside broker reviews, WaihuiLab is developing a free Forex Academy covering topics ranging from basic forex concepts to trading mechanics, risk management, leverage, regulatory considerations, and account funding.

The educational program is planned around 120 lessons across multiple learning levels. Content is available without requiring users to register.

WaihuiLab also provides forex-related calculators and educational material intended to help readers understand concepts before considering whether forex trading is appropriate for them.

Transparency Around Commercial Relationships

WaihuiLab states that it does not accept payments from brokers to improve their rankings or remove negative assessments.

The website does maintain affiliate relationships with selected brokers and may receive compensation when readers register through certain links. These relationships are disclosed on the website, and WaihuiLab states that affiliate arrangements do not determine its review conclusions.

The platform plans to gradually expand its coverage while maintaining its current research and verification process rather than increasing the number of reviewed brokers solely to create larger ranking lists.

Forex and contracts for difference trading involve significant financial risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. WaihuiLab’s content is provided for informational and educational purposes and does not constitute personalized investment advice.

For more information, visit https://waihuilab.com/.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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