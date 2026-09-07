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SOUEAST and Red Bull Dance Your Style Unlock a New “Travel + Culture” Experience

ByEthan Lin

Sep 7, 2026

The 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style Kazakhstan National Final took place in Karaganda, bringing together 16 of the country’s top dancers for a series of freestyle dance battles. Set to music and rhythm, the dancers brought their unique styles and energy to the floor, captivating the audience throughout the event. As an official sponsor, SOUEAST joined the event to connect with contemporary lifestyle and cultural trends, exploring new possibilities of “Travel + Culture”.

As a globally recognized freestyle dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style attracts young audiences with its open and diverse cultural appeal. The individuality, energy and freedom of expression in street dance reflect the trendy lifestyles that today’s youth pursue. This resonates with SOUEAST’s “EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy — encouraging people to explore the unknown with ease, experience different cultures along the way, and enjoy a relaxed, rewarding journey.

At the event, the SOUEAST S06 drew attention with its bold design and powerful styling. As an Urban Stylish SUV designed for young urban users, the S06 meets their desire for self-expression and freedom to explore through its trendy appearance, versatile space and responsive performance. Its tiger-roar front face, R20-inch alloy wheels and LED interactive lights create a distinctive visual presence blending power and technology. Inside, the ultra-wide panoramic sunroof, integrated leather seats and 32 storage compartments enhance comfort and practicality for diverse mobility needs. Additionally, the S06’s 1.6T turbo engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, forms an outstanding powertrain with smooth power delivery. With a maximum power of 145 kW, peak torque of 290 N·m, and rapid and seamless gear shifts enabled by the 7DCT transmission, the S06 delivers a balanced driving experience that combines dynamic performance with driving comfort.

Through this collaboration, SOUEAST integrates its “Travel+” philosophy into contemporary youth culture through street dance, deepening its connection with consumers. Since entering Kazakhstan in April 2026, SOUEAST has continued to strengthen its localized operations. The brand now has 13 outlets across the country and is optimizing its network and service coverage in key cities including Almaty and Astana, providing local customers with greater convenience and choice.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：

Brand website：www.soueast-motor.com

Facebook: Soueast Global

Instagram: soueastglobal

TikTok: soueastglobal

Contact:

Wenquan Tang

PR Manager

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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