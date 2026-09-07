KADRA Valeria Announces Participation in “40 Étoiles pour Monaco” at Art3f Monaco 2026

Known for weaving emotion into abstract canvases, contemporary artist KADRA Valeria has announced her participation in the “40 Étoiles pour Monaco” exhibition, an international selection of 40 contemporary artists curated by Francesco Saverio Russo and Salvatore Russo in collaboration with Fondazione Effetto Arte. The event is part of Art3f Monaco, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13, 2026, at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille, 5 Avenue des Ligures.

Born in Lučenec, Slovakia, and now based in Budakalász, Hungary, the artist is making her first appearance at the fair, a step that underscores her growing recognition within the European art community and beyond.

Her participation in Monaco follows a period of professional validation for KADRA Valeria. Her career gained momentum in 2024 with her inclusion in the ARTBOX Project, which culminated in an international group exhibition in Switzerland during Artexpo Basel week. That success was followed, at the end of 2024, by an invitation from curators Salvatore Russo and Francesco Saverio Russo, together with the Effetto Arte Foundation. These two events marked her entry onto the international stage and established her voice in lyrical abstraction.

The Language of Lyrical Abstraction and Rich Textures

KADRA Valeria defines her artistic style as a form of “lyrical and minimalist abstraction.” Her work avoids direct representation, instead focusing on conveying the essence of feeling and experience through a sophisticated interplay of color, form, and texture.

Her canvases are not merely visual objects but are tactile, sensory landscapes designed to evoke a deep emotional response. She combines acrylic and oil paints with mixed media, often incorporating unconventional materials like sand to introduce a raw, earthy element. This technique creates a tangible depth, a surface that tells a story through its varied topography, inviting viewers to engage with the work on both a visual and a physical level.

The textural complexity of her paintings is central to their power. The grain of sand grounds the ethereal fluidity of paint, creating a dialogue between the organic and the composed, the rough and the smooth. This balance reflects the core themes of her art, which delve into the profound dualities of the human condition.

“I strive to create paintings that express an inner quest, revealing the intensity of human emotions through nuances and textures,” KADRA Valeria states. Her compositions are thus born from a place of deep introspection, translating the invisible world of feeling into a visible, tangible form that speaks a universal language.

An Artistic Journey Rooted in Empathy and Observation

KADRA Valeria’s path to becoming a professional artist was unconventional yet foundational to her distinct perspective. Her passion for art began in early childhood; as an introverted child, drawing became her primary means of communication and a vital outlet for her rich inner world. She later channeled this passion into her work as a teacher for children with special needs.

Her creative process is a holistic synthesis of internal and external influences. Personal emotions serve as the bedrock of her work, infusing each piece with an undeniable authenticity. However, her inspiration extends far beyond the self.

She draws from the enduring beauty of the natural world, translating its landscapes and colors into abstract poetry. Music provides an atmospheric guide, shaping the rhythm and flow of her compositions, while literature sparks her imagination, offering narrative structures that she reinterprets visually.

The dynamics of human interaction, observations of fellow artists, and the quiet clarity found in moments of solitude all converge on her canvas. Furthermore, travel plays a crucial role, broadening her perspective and enriching her visual vocabulary with new cultural and environmental palettes.

Exploring Universal Themes of Hope and Change

Through her abstract language, KADRA Valeria explores themes that are both deeply personal and universally resonant. Her work often contemplates the complexities of human emotions, the constant flux of societal change, and the urgent realities of climate change.

She does not depict these subjects literally but instead captures their emotional weight and impact, creating works that function as mirrors for the viewer’s own experiences and reflections. The ultimate message she hopes to convey is one of hope and introspection.

Her paintings are intended to be a sanctuary for the viewer, a space for quiet contemplation in a world that is often loud and demanding. She seeks to forge a genuine emotional connection with her audience, encouraging them to embark on their own journeys of inner exploration.

In this way, her art becomes a source of inspiration and comfort, a reminder of the resilience and depth of the human spirit. Her overarching goal is to create work that not only captivates the eye but also nourishes the soul, offering a moment of profound pause and meaningful reflection.

As she prepares for her debut at Art3f Monaco, KADRA Valeria remains committed to a path of authentic creation and connection, allowing the public’s engagement with her work to guide her future direction.

Her journey is a powerful testament to the idea that a new path can be forged at any stage of life. It is a philosophy she articulates with clarity and conviction, offering encouragement to all who encounter her and her art.

“There is no age to start a new life and pursue one’s dreams,” she affirms, embodying a spirit of limitless possibility and the courage to follow one’s deepest passions.

For inquiries, collaborations, and additional information, contact KADRA Valeria via email at vkadra@hotmail.com, or follow @valeriakadra on Instagram.