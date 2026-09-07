Shein Valued at $26.2 Billion After Hong Kong Market Debut

Shein ended its first day of trading in Hong Kong with a market value of about $26.2 billion, completing a years-long effort to go public after previous attempts to list in the United States and United Kingdom stalled. The fast-fashion company’s shares closed at HK$48.50, down 0.12% from their IPO price after falling as much as 10% earlier in the session.

Shein priced 280 million shares at HK$48.56 each, raising HK$13.6 billion, or about $1.7 billion. The valuation is far below the nearly $100 billion the company reached in a private funding round in 2022.

Hong Kong Becomes Shein’s Route to the Public Market

Founded in China and headquartered in Singapore since 2021, Shein had previously pursued listings in New York and London. Those plans faced regulatory scrutiny, including questions surrounding its supply chain, environmental impact and allegations of forced labor, which Shein has said it does not tolerate.

The company eventually shifted its listing plans to Hong Kong after receiving approval from Chinese regulators. Its debut became one of Hong Kong’s largest IPOs of 2026 and a closely watched test of investor demand for online fast-fashion companies.

Shein says it serves roughly 160 markets globally. In the year through March 2026, more than 273 million active customers placed over one billion orders, according to company disclosures cited ahead of the listing.

Trade Rules and Competition Pressure Growth

The company is entering public markets while facing higher costs and slower growth. Shein reported a $99 million quarterly loss earlier this year as changes to import rules increased expenses in major markets.

In the U.S., the removal of the de minimis exemption for low-value packages weakened one of the cost advantages that helped Shein ship inexpensive goods directly to consumers. The European Union has also introduced additional charges on low-value imports.

Competition has also increased from platforms including Temu, while established online fashion companies have faced pressure from changing consumer demand and tighter regulation. Analysts said Shein must now demonstrate that its low-cost, rapid-production model can continue delivering growth under those conditions.

The Hong Kong debut leaves Shein valued at roughly one-quarter of its 2022 private-market peak. Its near-flat close after a sharp early decline showed that investors were willing to support the listing, but remained cautious about the company’s future growth, regulatory exposure and profitability.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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