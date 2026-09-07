Range Rover Launches Its First Fully Electric Model After Year-Long Delay

Range Rover has launched its first fully electric production model, marking a major step in JLR’s electrification plans after the vehicle arrived about a year later than originally expected. The Range Rover Electric will be built alongside combustion and plug-in hybrid models at JLR’s Solihull plant in the West Midlands.

The vehicle offers up to 372 miles of WLTP range and uses two 260 kW electric motors producing a combined 550 PS and 850 Nm of torque. Its 118.5 kWh battery supports 800-volt charging and can charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes under suitable conditions.

JLR Expands Electric Manufacturing in the West Midlands

JLR has invested in new battery and electric-drive production capacity to support the launch. Its Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton now produces battery packs and electric drive units alongside conventional engines.

The company said it has also trained thousands of workers for its transition toward electric vehicles, including around 9,000 employees at Solihull and another 1,500 across the wider West Midlands region. Earlier investments at Solihull included new automated body-production equipment designed to support electric Range Rover manufacturing.

Range Rover managing director Martin Limpert described the launch as an important moment for the brand and JLR, saying the investment supports employment, retailers, suppliers, and the surrounding economy.

The electric model retains the same basic architecture and production line as other Range Rover variants rather than moving to a completely separate manufacturing system. JLR says this gives it flexibility to adjust production between electric, plug-in hybrid, and combustion models according to customer demand.

Launch Comes During a Difficult Period for JLR

The rollout follows a challenging year for JLR, including a cyberattack in September 2025 that halted vehicle production for several weeks. The company has also faced weaker profits, supply-chain disruption, tariffs, and restructuring measures that have led to planned job reductions.

JLR reported first-quarter profit of £66 million in 2026 after disruption from a fire at a major supplier. It has also announced cost-saving measures as it seeks to strengthen its finances while continuing to invest in new vehicles and electrification.

The Range Rover Electric is available to order in the U.K. from £154,070. JLR says it completed more than 250,000 hours of virtual testing and drove development vehicles the equivalent of 38 trips around the world before the launch.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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