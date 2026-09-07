Anak Krakatau Eruption Disrupts More Than 2,300 Flights Across Indonesia

An eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has disrupted more than 2,300 flights and affected over 270,000 passengers as volcanic ash spread across parts of Java and Sumatra. Eight airports were initially closed, including Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, after ash was detected in surrounding airspace.

The disruption began after Anak Krakatau entered a period of sustained eruption late Friday, producing lava fountains, seismic activity, ash and booming sounds. Indonesian authorities said the volcanic activity has eased, but intermittent eruptions and airborne ash continue to pose risks to aviation.

Airport Closures Continue as Ash Spreads

Indonesia’s Transport Ministry initially reported 1,558 affected flights and about 170,000 stranded passengers across eight airports on Sunday. By Monday, the number had risen above 2,300 flights and 270,000 passengers, while seven airports remained closed and Soekarno-Hatta’s shutdown was extended until at least 6 p.m. local time.

The closures have affected domestic and international services, including routes involving Singapore, Doha, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur. Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi has asked airlines to provide passengers with timely updates and appropriate options for cancellations and delays.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency, BMKG, said volcanic ash had directly affected airport operations across Java and Sumatra. Ash plumes have been detected at heights reaching approximately 20,000 feet east of the volcano and as high as 50,000 feet to the west.

Health Warnings Issued in Affected Areas

Authorities have advised residents in areas affected by ash to limit outdoor activity and use masks. Some schools have switched to remote learning, while residents and fishermen have reported eye irritation from ashfall.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency, BNPB, said there is no immediate tsunami threat associated with the current eruption. It has deployed personnel to affected areas and is using weather-modification efforts intended to encourage rainfall and clear ash from the atmosphere.

Anak Krakatau emerged from the caldera left by the 1883 Krakatau eruption and has remained intermittently active. A partial collapse of the volcano in December 2018 triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people along the coasts of Java and Sumatra.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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