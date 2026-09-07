Jessy Liang, founder of Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., operating as Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery, addressed a Business Network International chapter meeting in Guangzhou, sharing more than two decades of company history and over a decade of firsthand experience building direct sourcing relationships with Wayuu artisan households in La Guajira, Colombia. Liang traced the company’s origins back further than many expected, describing an earlier decade spent almost entirely on export before the business became a direct-source Wayuu importer in 2014.

What Jessy Liang Saw That Others Missed

Liang described the company’s first decade, 2005 to 2014, as built almost entirely around outbound trade, with roughly 80 percent of business shipping handmade goods from China to South America. As Wayuu bag demand grew in China after 2014, Liang observed that most importers entering the category were sourcing through Colombian wholesale markets, several steps removed from the artisans actually weaving the goods, leaving buyers with no reliable way to confirm origin.

“Everyone selling these bags said they came from Colombia, but almost nobody could tell you which family made the one in their hand,” said Jessy Liang, Founder of Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd. “That gap is what pushed the shift toward going directly into the communities, and toward becoming an origin-direct Wayuu importer rather than staying an export house.”

From Observation to Action: Building Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery Around Direct Relationships

Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery was built on the proposition that a supplier’s value lies in the depth of its artisan relationships, not how fast it moves inventory. That principle became operational in 2017 with PACTUS GROUP SAS, a dedicated sourcing entity in Bogotá, and has grown into a network exceeding 5,000 partner artisan households, supplying approximately 70 percent of the highest-quality Wayuu bag inventory available through that network. Import now accounts for more than half of total trade volume, a reversal from the export-heavy first decade. A Remake customization division, launched in 2022, added imported leather and premium hardware to base woven bags, suiting commuting, dates, and casual wear alongside their traditional use, while keeping artisan sourcing traceable.

“Building something durable meant going the slower route, spending years earning trust with individual households instead of treating every purchase as a one-time transaction, which is really what separates a direct-source Wayuu importer from a reseller,” said Jessy Liang, Founder of Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Responding to a Global Slowdown: The Wayuu Care Initiative

Liang also described a harder reality behind the growth figures. As the global economy has slowed, artisan weavers in several Wayuu communities have seen orders decline, and for many households weaving is their only income. In response, Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery formalized a partnership with the Colombian consulate to fund basic monthly living costs, set at 100 US dollars per household, for 5,000 Wayuu families. The company paired this with a consumer product, the Wayuu Care Box, priced at 718 RMB, where each purchase funds one family’s living costs for a month. Buyers receive two traditional Wayuu bags, an optional free customization upgrade, and a personalized video message from the sponsored artisan family, addressed to the buyer by name.

“The Care Box was built so a purchase is not just a transaction, it is a direct line to a specific family, and buyers get to see and hear from the person their purchase actually supported,” said Jessy Liang, Founder of Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery’s Progress: From Concept to Market Reality

Starting from an initial sample batch of roughly 50 bags in 2014, the company built an artisan network now exceeding 5,000 partner households. PACTUS GROUP SAS was established in Bogotá in 2017. The Remake division launched in 2022. In 2025, the company launched its independent site, www.pwayuu.com, extending wholesale access into Southeast Asia. B2B channel buyers now account for approximately 80 percent of transaction volume. Several Business Network International members in attendance confirmed firsthand experience with the company’s products, which Liang cited as evidence of the referral-based trust built locally.

The Bigger Vision: Where Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery Is Heading

Liang expects that as more sellers enter the Wayuu bag category, proving origin and offering genuine differentiation will matter more than unit price alone, and that the Care Initiative will remain necessary as long as global demand stays soft for households with few other income options. Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery intends to keep expanding its artisan network and Remake capacity while sustaining the consulate partnership.

“The families weaving these bags are the actual asset here, not any single company’s brand name. The long-term goal is making sure that even when the broader economy slows down, the people who built the craft keep benefiting from it directly,” said Jessy Liang, Founder of Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Liang closed by seeking introductions to livestream hosts and content creators, buyers and channel resellers wanting differentiated inventory, high-quality women’s communities, organizations or individuals with gift-purchasing needs, handicraft enthusiasts, and social media storytellers. Interested parties can contact Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery through www.pwayuu.com.

About Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2025, Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Communication Co., Ltd. is a cultural handicraft trade company operating as Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery under PACTUS GROUP. The company traces its roots to 2005 as a Chinese export house before transitioning after 2014 into an origin-direct Wayuu importer, sourcing handwoven Wayuu bags directly from artisan households in La Guajira, Colombia, and serving wholesale resellers, livestream sellers, and retail consumers across China and Southeast Asia. Its network spans more than 5,000 artisan households, supplying approximately 70 percent of the highest-quality Wayuu bag inventory available through it, alongside a Remake customization division and an artisan relief partnership with the Colombian consulate. Guangzhou Wayuu Culture Gallery positions itself as a direct-source Wayuu importer connecting Wayuu artisan communities in Colombia with buyers across the Chinese market.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Date: 2026-11-06

Organization: Guangzhou wayuu culture communication co., ltd. ( Guangzhou wayuu culture gallery 广州瓦尤文化馆)

Url: Https://www.pwayuu.com

Name: Jessy liang

Email: Sales@pactus.cn

Phone: +86 153 2239 0507

Address: Building a2, qingchuang zhihui park, no. 36 xiangyuan road, sanyuanli, baiyun district, guangzhou, china