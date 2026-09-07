Beyond Retinol: DELERE Introduces Caviar PDRN Routine for Morning Anti-Aging

While retinol dominates nighttime skincare, dermatological experts highlight a critical gap in modern anti-aging: morning defense. Retinol aids nocturnal renewal, but photodegrades under sunlight. Meanwhile, daytime exposure to UV rays, blue light, fine dust, and stress generates free radicals that trigger “Inflammaging”—a state of chronic micro-inflammation that degrades collagen before nightfall. Because sunscreen alone cannot stop oxidative damage, complete skin longevity requires a dedicated morning antioxidant shield.

Addressing this gap, high-performance K-beauty brand DELERE introduced an anti-aging system centered on Caviar Omega-3. Containing up to 20 times more omega-3 fatty acids compared with conventional fish oil, caviar creates a proactive barrier against micro-inflammation before visible signs of aging emerge.

To guarantee purity, DELERE operates a 15-year “Farm to Face” model, managing its own sturgeon farm from cultivation to formulation. The brand was founded after a premier Korean cosmetic manufacturer specifically requested DELERE’s harvest over all external sources. Driven to explore its unique potency, founder Su-han Lee conducted years of clinical research. While sturgeons require a full decade for omega-3 and mineral levels to peak—a wait most commercial brands skip—DELERE honors this 10-year maturation, achieving a 168% improvement in skin absorption compared with a conventional serum.

To ensure deep delivery, DELERE overcomes skin barrier limitations with a patented three-tiered system.

Bioavailable Caviar Omega prepares the skin, 100% pure Salmon PDRN stimulates cellular repair, and a patented 3D Hyaluronic Acid matrix (H-Active Booster, Patent No. 10-2609651) encapsulates the active core for loss-free penetration.

This architecture powers DELERE’s new Caviar PDRN collection, headlined by the Vita Boost Shot Serum . Built for the morning routine, its dual-formula activates a freeze-dried capsule formulated with 100% pure Vitamin C directly into the Caviar PDRN serum upon first use to prevent oxidation. Combining Caviar Omega, 4,000ppm Salmon PDRN, 100% Vitamin C, and 5% Glutathione, this two-week program simultaneously targets six key indicators: regeneration, elasticity, tone, texture, hyperpigmentation, and barrier health.

In clinical trials, a single application recorded a 96% barrier recovery rate and an 82% soothing recovery rate. Over two weeks, subjects demonstrated a 123% elasticity increase and a 2.8-fold improvement in blemish reduction compared to standard serums. Certified by Germany’s Dermatest with a 100% user satisfaction rate on sensitive skin, it is ideal for ages 30 to 50 addressing dullness and fatigue. Offered in a 15ml single bottle or a two-bottle set, it is paired with the Firming Eye Serum (Caviar Omega, 300ppm Salmon PDRN, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8) for eye lines and dark circles, and the Lift Neck Cream (Caviar Omega, 500ppm Salmon PDRN, Ceramides) for neck wrinkles, smile lines, and double-chin lifting care.

DELERE’s full Caviar PDRN lineup is now officially available on US Amazon. The collection has already earned high praise from top beauty authorities, with leading creators Skincare with Yuri and Dani Cole highlighting the Vita Boost Shot Serum as an indispensable morning upgrade for radiant skin. To celebrate its North American debut, DELERE is hosting an exclusive Labor Day promotion on Amazon from August 28 through September 7, offering a 20% discount across all four new SKUs.