Glodon Company Limited Joined the Second Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment to Accelerate the SDGs, Advancing Green Infrastructure and the Energy Transition Through Digital Technology

On September 3, the 2nd Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment to Accelerate the SDGs was held in Singapore. Yuan Zhenggang, Chairman of Glodon Company Limited, attended the Summit alongside representatives from governments, businesses, financial institutions, academia and international organizations to explore new opportunities in green infrastructure, regional cooperation and sustainable development. Glodon Vice President Ji Yatu, Glodon Singapore General Manager Zhan Cao, and Li Jing, Head of ESG and Sustainability Affairs at Glodon, also attended the Summit.

The Summit was hosted by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Action Platform on Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to Accelerate the SDGs, together with the UNGC China Office, and co-hosted by UNGC Network Singapore (UNGCNS). It was supported by a number of Chinese and international organizations, including the China Council for International Investment Promotion, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, China Electricity Council and United in Diversity (UID) Foundation.

Senior representatives from across the United Nations system, governments and international organizations delivered remarks and addresses at the Summit, including Sanda Ojiambo, UN Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UNGC; Li Junhua, United Nations Under-Secretary-General; Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP); Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Assistant Secretary-General of the Climate Action Team; Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety; Stephen Jackson, UN Resident Coordinator in China; Cao Zhongming, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore; and Nikolas Myint, UN Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

A major outcome of the Summit was the launch of the 2nd Global Business Summit Declaration. As one of the business representatives, Yuan joined Ong Tee Keat, President of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific and former Minister of Transport of Malaysia; Marjorie Yang, Chairman of Esquel Group; and Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited (CDL) in presenting the Declaration.

The launch was witnessed by Liu Meng, Head of China Office of UN Global Compact; Dr. Bicky Bhangu, President of UN Global Compact Network Singapore; Y.W. Junardy, President of UN Global Compact Network Indonesia; and delegates attending the Summit.

During the summit, The Belt and Road Action Platform Expert Group on Sustainable Energy was officially launched. Led by the China Electricity Council, the Expert Group brings together 34 inaugural members, with Glodon invited to join as one of them. Through the expert group, Glodon will continue to contribute to international collaboration and practical initiatives in sustainable energy.

At the high-level dialogue “Advancing Green Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Development,” Yuan shared Glodon’s perspectives and practices on how digital technologies can support green infrastructure development and the energy transition. He noted that integrated digital platforms are helping building and infrastructure projects move from relatively siloed, stage-by-stage management toward greater integration and collaboration. AI is also creating new opportunities by bringing together industry data, professional expertise, and engineering rules and computational logic to enable more refined project management and smarter decision-making.

On September 2, during a closed-door dialogue on industry-finance cooperation for ASEAN zero-carbon industrial parks, Ji Yatu, Vice President of Glodon, joined representatives from industry and the financial sector to discuss zero-carbon industrial parks, new energy development and closer collaboration between industry and finance.

Throughout the summit, Glodon also hosted a dedicated exhibition booth showcasing its digital practices and achievements across Belt and Road countries and regions. The company also presented its sustainability achievement, Empowering Refined Management of Overseas Projects with Industrial AI and 5D BIM, demonstrating how digital technologies can support more refined project management and high-quality delivery across international projects.

In 2025, Glodon officially joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to its Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. In recent years, Glodon has continued to embed ESG into its corporate strategy, technology innovation and operations, exploring how digital technology can create sustainable value in areas including green buildings, low-carbon development, talent development and smart cities. The company has also continued to strengthen corporate governance and transparency through sustainability reporting and ESG assessments.

Going forward, Glodon will continue to engage through multilateral platforms such as the UNGC, contributing to the development of global sustainability standards and the exchange of experience. Through digital technology, Glodon will support green infrastructure development and the energy transition, working with partners worldwide toward a greener, smarter and more inclusive future.