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Three Mount Shasta Hikers Rescued After Relying on Google Gemini for Trip Planning

ByJolyen

Sep 8, 2026

Three Mount Shasta Hikers Rescued After Relying on Google Gemini for Trip Planning

Three hikers were rescued from California’s Mount Shasta after relying heavily on Google Gemini to help plan their trip, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the AI assistant recommended substantially less food and water than the group ultimately needed when their planned eight-hour ascent became a multiday ordeal.

The three young men began their climb at 3 a.m. and were advised to turn around if they had not reached the summit by noon. Instead, they reached the top at around 7 p.m., forcing them to begin their descent after dark.

Hikers Became Stranded in Mud Creek Canyon

About an hour into the descent, the hikers called the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office for directions. They later wandered off the Clear Creek Route and entered Mud Creek Canyon, where they spent the night.

U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers reached the group the following morning, with Siskiyou County Search and Rescue volunteers also assisting. The hikers were provided medical assistance and eventually returned to the trailhead with the rescue teams.

The sheriff’s office detailed the incident in its official rescue announcement. Authorities later learned that the group had used Gemini extensively for information about the route and what supplies to bring.

The sheriff’s office described their reliance on Gemini as a “critical misstep,” saying the chatbot had advised them to bring far less food and water than they required. It is not clear how much of the group’s overall planning or decision-making was based on Gemini.

Officials Warn Against Relying Solely on AI

The sheriff’s office advised Mount Shasta climbers to contact the local U.S. Forest Service ranger station before beginning a trip and to use multiple sources for route information. Officials also warned hikers not to depend solely on AI, mobile phones or GPS devices for navigation.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Shasta guidance advises climbers to prepare for changing conditions and carry extra food, clothing and other supplies. The agency notes that climbing times depend on the route, conditions and individual climbers.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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