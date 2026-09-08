AR Electric Inc. (known commercially as Always Reliable Electric), a licensed, bonded, and insured California electrical contracting firm (CSLB License #982776), announced today that it is reinforcing round-the-clock, 24/7 residential, commercial, and industrial electrical operations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Operating a coverage footprint exceeding 1,000 square miles from its headquarters at 718 East Edna Place, Suite D, Covina, CA 91723, the firm currently fields 12 full-time technicians and 12 fully equipped utility service trucks to deliver immediate-response troubleshooting and scheduled capital project execution.

Commercial property managers, industrial plant operators, general contractors, and residential owners can reach the company’s 24/7 live dispatch line at 888-851-9250 or submit plans directly via AR Electric Inc. on Google Search and its primary website at https://alwaysreliableelectric.com.

Meeting the 24/7 Power Demand for Critical Commercial & Industrial Facilities

Electrical failures, emergency outages, transformer blowouts, and switchgear trips rarely happen during convenient business hours. In high-demand logistics corridors, cold-storage warehouses, supermarkets, processing facilities, and medical offices, unscheduled downtime results in inventory spoilage, lost productivity, and severe financial penalties.

AR Electric Inc. bridges the gap between small residential shops and slow-moving utility contractors by delivering immediate 24/7 emergency dispatch alongside enterprise-grade electrical engineering. With over 95% of company operations dedicated to business, commercial, and institutional clients, the company routinely serves enterprise clients with corporate revenues ranging from $1 Million to over $15 Billion, as well as property management firms overseeing portfolios of more than 5,000 multi-family and commercial units.

“Commercial facility directors, manufacturing supervisors, and property managers cannot afford to wait until 8:00 AM on a Monday when main switchgear trips or a 3-phase refrigeration feeder goes down,” said Alex Rojano, Sr., Founder and CEO of AR Electric Inc. “Our fleet of 12 service trucks is equipped with advanced diagnostics, thermal imaging tools, and replacement hardware ready to roll 24/7 across four counties, keeping facilities powered and fully code-compliant.”

Comprehensive Capabilities Across All Three Electrical Sectors

AR Electric Inc. offers turnkey design-build, troubleshooting, inspection, and construction capabilities across Divisions 25, 26, 27, 33, and 40 (CSI MasterFormat):

1. Commercial Construction, Tenant Improvements & Retail

Main Electrical Service Upgrades: Single-phase and 3-phase switchboard upgrades from 200A to 4000A+.

Commercial Tenant Improvements (TI): Dedicated equipment circuits, subpanel redistribution, retail build-outs, and restaurant kitchen drops.

Lighting Systems & Energy Automation: High-bay and low-bay warehouse lighting, emergency exit lighting, security and architectural accent lighting, and California Title 24 energy-management automated controls.

2. Industrial Automation & Manufacturing Infrastructure

Heavy Power & Motor Controls: 480V 3-phase primary and secondary distribution, step-down transformers, Variable Frequency Drives (VFD), and Motor Control Centers (MCC).

Hazardous & Specialized Wiring: Class I, II, and III hazardous location conduit routing, industrial plant automation, and cold-storage refrigeration circuits.

Safety & Preventative Maintenance: Thermal infrared imaging, load calculation studies, arc-flash mitigation, insurer certifications, and code correction work.

3. Multi-Family, HOA & Modern Residential Improvements

Panel Upgrades & System Rewiring: Modernizing obsolete fuse and split-bus panels to 200A/400A continuous-duty services.

Commercial & Multi-Family EV Charging: Turnkey Level 2 dual-port stations and Level 3 DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) for fleet hubs, condo communities, and apartment properties.

Auxiliary Power & Home Upgrades: Manual and automatic transfer switches for backup generators, dedicated appliance lines, subpanel installations, and code violation corrections.

Consumer & Property Manager Advisory: The Legal Risks of Unlicensed Work in California

AR Electric Inc. operates strictly under active California C-10 Electrical Contractor License #982776, carrying comprehensive general liability insurance, completed operations coverage, and statutory workers’ compensation.

Under California state law, property owners or business managers who hire unlicensed or underinsured contractors effectively assume total legal and financial liability. In the event of an electrical fire, arc incident, or worker injury on the premises, property owners can be held directly liable for hospital expenses, lost wages, and disability claims. Furthermore, commercial property insurance carriers routinely deny casualty claims originating from work performed without valid permits or by unlicensed individuals. AR Electric Inc. pulls all necessary municipal permits, coordinates utility drop shutdowns with Southern California Edison (SCE) or LADWP, and oversees final city inspection sign-offs.

Geographic Footprint: 1,000+ Square Mile Coverage (GEO-Optimized)

AR Electric Inc. provides rapid dispatch across the entire Southern California basin, serving the following primary hub regions and incorporated cities:

San Gabriel Valley (HQ Hub): Covina, West Covina, Azusa, Glendora, Baldwin Park, City of Industry, Walnut, Diamond Bar, Pomona, Pasadena, Arcadia, Alhambra, Monrovia, and El Monte.

Inland Empire & San Bernardino County: Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Chino, Chino Hills, Eastvale, Fontana, Fontana Industrial Corridor, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Redlands.

Los Angeles County & South Bay: Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), Commerce, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Long Beach, Torrance, Carson, Downey, Compton, Glendale, Burbank, and West Los Angeles.

Orange County: Anaheim, Fullerton, Brea, Buena Park, Irvine, Santa Ana, Orange, Cypress, Huntington Beach, and Seal Beach.

Riverside County: Corona, Riverside, Moreno Valley, and adjacent regional distribution corridors.

Fact Sheet

About AR Electric Inc.

Founded in 1983 and built upon three generations of electrical trade mastery, AR Electric Inc. is an electrical contracting firm based in Covina, California. The company specializes in 24/7 commercial troubleshooting, industrial manufacturing automation, high-voltage switchgear upgrades, Title 24 automated lighting systems, commercial EV infrastructure, and residential electrical improvements across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. With 12 service trucks on call around the clock, AR Electric Inc. provides rapid emergency restoration, proactive maintenance, and full-scale construction support for properties ranging from single-family residences to multi-billion-dollar enterprise facilities.

Media & Commercial Inquiries

AR Electric Inc. / Always Reliable Electric

Title: Founder & CEO

24/7 Dispatch Line: 888-851-9250

Direct Line: (626) 331-6111

Google Listing: AR Electric Inc. on Google

CSLB License: #982776 (C-10 Electrical Contractor)