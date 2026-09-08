DECORBAGH ARRIVES IN MOHALI: A NEW DESTINATION FOR CURATED LUXURY LIVING

India’s newest home decor and furniture house opens its flagship experience store in Sector 82, Mohali — bringing a world of curated design, within reach

Decorbagh, a destination for modern and luxury furniture and home decor, today announced the opening of its first experiential retail store in Sector 82, Mohali, alongside the launch of its online store at decorbagh.com. The brand marks a new chapter in accessible luxury for Indian homes — where refined design meets everyday living, without compromise on craft or cost.

Founded by Primal Goyal, Decorbagh was born from a simple but ambitious idea. After travelling to some of the world’s most celebrated five-star properties and studying how the finest interiors are conceived — from the choice of material to the placement of light — Primal set out to build something India’s homes had not quite seen before: a curated house of furniture and decor where that same sensibility of luxury could be brought home, thoughtfully priced, and made truly attainable.

“Every great hotel I walked into taught me something about how a space should feel,” said Primal Goyal, Founder of Decorbagh. “I wanted to bring that feeling home — to give every homeowner the final touch that turns a house into something extraordinary, without needing an extraordinary budget to get there.”

A Showroom Built as an Experience

Set within a striking retail space in Sector 82, Mohali, the Decorbagh store is designed to be walked through, not simply shopped. Visitors move through a curated landscape of modern and classical furniture, statement lighting, artisanal decor, and rare art pieces — each zone composed with the same intent found in the world’s finest interiors, from tactile materials to considered lighting to a restrained, elegant palette.

The showroom houses an extensive collection spanning:

Furniture — modern and classical pieces for the living, dining, and bedroom

— modern and classical pieces for the living, dining, and bedroom Lighting & chandeliers — statement fixtures that anchor a room

— statement fixtures that anchor a room Décor & artifacts — curated art pieces, accents, and objects with character

— curated art pieces, accents, and objects with character Soft furnishings — cushions, throws, and rugs for warmth and texture

— cushions, throws, and rugs for warmth and texture Gifting — corporate and personal gifting, curated with the same eye for craft

Every piece is selected with a singular philosophy: modern and luxury design should feel personal, not intimidating — and beautiful homes should not require an unlimited budget.

Online, and Everywhere Next

Alongside the Sector 82 flagship, Decorbagh is now live at decorbagh.com, bringing its curated collections to homes across India through a seamless online experience.

The Mohali flagship is only the beginning. In its next phase of growth, Decorbagh will open experience stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, each at a landmark address, extending the brand’s promise of curated, accessible luxury to India’s most design-conscious cities.

“Mohali is where the idea took its first shape,” added Primal Goyal. “But the vision was always national. We want Decorbagh to be the place every Indian homeowner turns to when they’re ready to give their home its final touch.”

About Decorbagh

Decorbagh is a destination for modern and luxury furniture and home decor, offering a curated collection of furniture, lighting, décor, and gifting that brings the sensibility of the world’s finest interiors home — beautifully designed, thoughtfully priced. Headquartered in Sector 82, Mohali, with a flagship experience store and an online destination at decorbagh.com, Decorbagh is expanding nationally to Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Media Contact : Plot N. 1238 , Decorbagh Sector 82 , JLPL Industrial Arwa , Mohali, Punjab , decorbagh.com