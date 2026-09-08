Clucky Alarm App Makes Users Complete Missions Before It Stops Ringing

Clucky has launched on iPhone with an alarm system designed to stop habitual snoozers from immediately going back to sleep. Instead of simply dismissing an alarm, users must complete a wake-up mission before the sound stops.

The app can wake users with a rooster crow, alongside more conventional options such as gentle chimes, birds and digital beeping. An Extra Loud Mode also increases the volume when the alarm starts.

Clucky joins alarm apps such as Alarmy and Awake that require users to perform tasks before dismissing an alarm. Its official launch page describes the app as a rooster alarm that keeps ringing until the user finishes a mission.

Missions Range From Math to Push-Ups

Clucky includes several wake-up missions aimed at requiring either mental or physical activity. Users can solve math problems, memorize tile sequences, type phrases, shake their phone, walk, perform push-ups or guide a ball toward a goal by tilting the device.

The app also includes an AI camera challenge that requires users to complete a visual task before the alarm can be dismissed. Users can select different missions depending on how they want to wake up.

Clucky tracks how long an alarm rings before a mission is completed, the number of missions finished and total wake-ups. A weekly feature called the Rooster Report grades the user’s wake-up performance.

Friends Can Join Shared Alarm Groups

Users can also create private groups called a Nest or Flock with friends or family. These groups let multiple people wake at the same time and see whether other members have completed their alarms.

The feature adds a social accountability element to the app while keeping individual alarms and wake-up missions at the center of the experience.

Clucky was founded by Adrian Angelo Abelarde, a former software engineer at Fanatics. Abelarde did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The app is currently available for iPhone through the App Store. Clucky offers a Pro subscription priced at $39.99 per year.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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