Chicago Home Tutor Marks International Literacy Day by Sharing Family Reading Habits That Help Children Become Lifelong Readers

In recognition of International Literacy Day on September 8, Chicago Home Tutor is sharing guidance for families on how everyday reading routines at home can help children build literacy skills, reading confidence, and a stronger connection with books. The organization, which provides reading tutoring in Chicago and personalized academic support for pre-K through 12th grade students, is encouraging families to treat reading as a shared family routine, not only a school assignment.

International Literacy Day creates an opportunity to highlight the role families play in helping children become lifelong readers. While schools and tutors provide important instruction, Chicago Home Tutor notes that many children also benefit from small, consistent habits at home that make reading feel visible, approachable, and worth returning to.

According to the organization, lifelong reading is often built through family culture rather than pressure. Children may be more likely to read when they see adults reading, when books are easy to access, and when progress is noticed without turning every page into a performance measure. For some students, this may mean reading aloud with a parent. For others, it may mean quietly reading beside a caregiver, discussing one interesting idea, or choosing a book that matches their current confidence level.

One habit Chicago Home Tutor recommends is reading together, even when children are old enough to read independently. Parents and caregivers can model reading by keeping their own books nearby, talking casually about what they are reading, or setting aside a short family reading time. This helps children understand that reading is not just homework assigned to them, but a normal part of daily life.

The organization also encourages families to make progress visible. Instead of pushing children to read for long periods, families can track small improvements, such as one more page, one more paragraph, or a little more time than the previous day. For chapter books, children can preview the table of contents, set gentle chapter-wise goals, and monitor progress without rushing. This kind of structure can be especially helpful for students who benefit from executive functioning support.

Chicago Home Tutor also suggests making books physically present in the home. A visible shelf of completed books can help children see reading as an achievement and build pride in their progress. Families can also encourage children to share one key takeaway after finishing a book, draw a response, or give a short explanation to a parent or tutor. These habits support reading comprehension, recall, speaking confidence, and ownership of learning.

The organization notes that print and digital reading can both have a place. For many younger readers, printed books may reduce distractions and make progress feel more tangible. Digital readers, meanwhile, may support accessibility through adjustable font size, portability, or comfort. The best format is often the one that helps a child read with the least resistance and the most consistency.

Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor, is a lifelong reader who encourages reading in his own children. He says that children take to reading when they get engrossed in it rather than being forced.

“Children rarely become lifelong readers because of school reading assignments,” said Hopper. “Give them carefully selected books related to their interest, favorite genres and reading levels. Birthdays, holidays, and summer breaks are all great times for this. Include a mix of fiction and non-fiction. Not random titles, but carefully curated ones. Keep digital distractions in check. Leave them to wander for an hour in the library or used book store. Enjoy reading together!”

Chicago Home Tutor also advises families to watch for signs that a child may need extra reading support. These may include guessing at unfamiliar words, avoiding reading, losing place frequently, struggling to retell what was read, reading accurately but without comprehension, or becoming frustrated with writing because reading foundations are weak. Students with dyslexia, decoding difficulties, fluency challenges, or comprehension gaps may benefit from explicit instruction, phonics support, Orton-Gillingham tutoring, or personalized reading intervention.

The guidance reflects Chicago Home Tutor’s broader approach to supporting students across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The organization works with families seeking reading tutors, dyslexia tutoring, executive functioning coaching, homework help, and broader Chicago tutoring services matched to each student’s academic needs, learning profile, and personality.

As families mark International Literacy Day, Chicago Home Tutor emphasizes that reading growth does not need to begin with a major overhaul. Shared routines, visible progress, thoughtful book choices, and low-pressure family involvement can help children build confidence and move closer to becoming lifelong readers.

For more information, visit https://chicagohometutor.com

About Entrust Tutoring LLC

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. Today, it stands as the leading tutoring company in Chicago supporting diverse learning needs, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personalities. With a network of over 170 passionate educators, its consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.