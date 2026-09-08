DrugScreens.com , a national e-commerce provider of professional drug testing supplies, is expanding its presence across the United States as the company continues to serve a growing range of employers, staffing companies, healthcare and treatment organizations, universities, construction companies, nonprofits and other institutional buyers.

The company provides professional urine and saliva drug testing products through an e-commerce model designed to make purchasing straightforward while maintaining access to knowledgeable human support.

As DrugScreens.com enters its next stage of growth, the company is investing in its digital presence, educational resources and customer experience while maintaining the responsiveness of a smaller business.

Making Drug Testing Supplies Easier to Buy

Professional drug testing can be a complex purchasing category, with products varying by testing method, panel configuration and intended use. DrugScreens.com aims to simplify the process by allowing customers to research, compare and purchase products online while maintaining access to support when questions arise. “We want purchasing to be easy, but we don’t believe easy has to mean impersonal,” said Molly McClure, an equity partner who leads marketing strategy for DrugScreens.com. “Technology should remove friction. It shouldn’t remove the ability to talk to someone when you need help.”

Education Becomes Part of the Customer Experience

As part of its growth strategy, DrugScreens.com is expanding educational content designed to make professional drug testing easier to understand.

The company publishes resources addressing common questions about testing methods, product formats, panel configurations and other considerations organizations encounter when purchasing testing supplies.

Rather than treating education solely as a marketing function, DrugScreens.com views it as part of the overall customer experience.

A buyer who understands the available options is better equipped to ask questions, evaluate products and make an informed purchasing decision.

That approach is especially valuable for organizations that purchase drug testing products periodically rather than managing dedicated testing programs.

SEO Isn’t Sexy. It Still Works.

Search engine optimization may be less exciting than newer marketing technologies, but DrugScreens.com continues to invest in it because people still search online.

According to Statcounter Global Stats, Google held approximately 91% of worldwide search market share and nearly 87% of U.S. market share in July 2026. BrightLocal’s 2026 study found that 52% of U.S. consumers began their latest local business search on Google, while 71% used it during the process. Only 8% started with AI, and 43% of those users later used Google for more information.

“SEO isn’t particularly sexy,” said McClure. “It involves research, keywords, technical work, content and patience. But people still search Google for exactly what they need. If your business isn’t visible, someone else has the opportunity.”

DrugScreens.com focuses on customer search behavior, buyer questions and useful content. The company views SEO as a long-term investment that can continue generating visibility after publication.

“AI absolutely matters, and businesses need to understand how discovery is changing,” McClure said. “But marketing often chases the newest trend. Sometimes the boring stuff still works.”

The company is adapting to AI while maintaining proven search channels. For DrugScreens.com, SEO means being visible when potential customers search for professional drug testing products and information.

Combining E-Commerce With Human Support

While e-commerce has made purchasing faster across nearly every industry, automation can also create distance between businesses and their customers.

DrugScreens.com is deliberately trying to preserve both efficiency and accessibility.

Customers can complete purchases online without speaking to anyone. When questions arise, however, they can reach the company directly rather than relying exclusively on automated systems.

Ryan McClure, an equity partner focused on growth and customer relationships, brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience to that philosophy.

“People remember whether you showed up when they needed you,” McClure said. “That was true throughout my law enforcement career, and it’s just as true in business.”

For DrugScreens.com, responsiveness can be as simple as returning a call quickly, answering a product question clearly or helping a customer identify options that fit their needs.

Recognition For Drug Testing Supplies Excellence

DrugScreens.com has been recognised as the “ Best Workplace Drug Testing Supplies Company in the United States of 2026 .” The award has been announced by EvergreenAwards.com, recognizing the company’s focus on professional drug testing supplies, convenient e-commerce purchasing and responsive customer service.

The recognition comes as DrugScreens.com serves organizations nationwide with professional urine and saliva testing products, online convenience, educational resources and direct customer support.

Building a National Digital Presence

SEO is part of DrugScreens.com’s broader strategy to strengthen its national digital presence through educational content, public relations, targeted digital marketing and improvements to the online purchasing experience. The company aims to reach organizations actively researching professional drug testing products while providing useful information, accessible purchasing options and responsive support throughout the customer journey.

Serving Organizations Nationwide

DrugScreens.com serves organizations across the United States, including employers, staffing companies, healthcare and treatment organizations, universities, research groups, construction companies and nonprofits. The company combines online convenience with customer support to help organizations find products and solutions suited to their specific purchasing needs.

Growing While Maintaining Accessibility

As DrugScreens.com expands, maintaining responsive and accessible customer service remains a priority. Molly and Ryan McClure are part of the company’s equity team, contributing experience in marketing, growth, customer relationships and business development. “We’re building for growth, but we don’t want growth to come at the expense of the customer experience,” Molly McClure said. “The goal is to use technology where it makes us better and keep the human element where it matters.”

The Next Stage for DrugScreens.com

DrugScreens.com plans to continue expanding its educational resources, search presence and relationships with organizations purchasing professional drug testing supplies. The company is also developing customer case studies and testimonials to provide greater insight into how its products and services are used across different industries, with the broader goal of establishing DrugScreens.com as a recognizable national resource for professional drug testing supplies, clear information and responsive support.

About DrugScreens.com

DrugScreens.com is a national e-commerce provider of professional drug testing supplies for businesses and organizations across the United States. The company provides urine and saliva drug testing products to employers, staffing companies, healthcare and treatment organizations, construction companies, nonprofits, universities and other institutional buyers.

DrugScreens.com focuses on reliable products, competitive pricing, fast fulfillment, clear product information and responsive customer service.

For more information, visit DrugScreens.com or follow DrugScreens.com on LinkedIn . You can email to support@drugscreens.com .

Research Referenced

Statcounter Global Stats: Search Engine Market Share, July 2026

Google represented 91.31% of worldwide search-engine market share and 86.6% in the United States.

BrightLocal: Consumer Search Behavior 2026

Research among 1,227 U.S. consumers who recently searched online for a local business found 52% started on Google Search and 71% used Google Search during the journey. Only 8% started with AI, and 43% of those searchers subsequently used Google.

Google: Retail Marketing Guide

Google-cited research found more than 40% of shoppers across surveyed countries used Google while researching a purchase they planned to make online or in-store.